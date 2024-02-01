Allianz, one of the market leaders in Germany with nine million insured motor vehicles, is thinking about tariff models that give greater weight to the drivers' individual risk. Artificial intelligence makes it possible.

Ouch: How high the risk of an accident is also depends on your driving style. Image: picture alliance / VisualEyze

Ein a brief moment of inattention, the emergency brake assistant warns frantically, the end of the traffic jam is approaching, a quick step on the brake pedal prevents the worst. As your heart rate gradually calms down and your adrenaline level drops, your next thought is car insurance. They would have paid if an accident had occurred, but now the premium could increase, after all, this is the third time in a month that an assistance system corrects your driving style.

For now, something like this is a thing of the future. Insurance premiums are calculated based on a few parameters. To conclude the insurance, you must name the vehicle model and provide information about yourself and the potential driver. Anyone who drives without an accident receives a no-claims bonus, meaning the premium decreases over the years. This mature system could now be facing upheaval. Allianz, one of the market leaders in Germany with nine million insured motor vehicles, is thinking about tariff models that give greater weight to the drivers' individual risk.