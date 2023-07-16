EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

the beginnings II

It was hot, but the smell of wood worked for scenery warned the third call while the sweat on the back began to do its job and cool down once and for all. Those of us who were born in the theater —in the sense of growing up in a family related to the theater (actors, directors, playwrights, stagehands, stagehands, costume designers, and a long list of others)— identify this smell as the safest place that exists. Finally the lights go out, finally it will stop being hot or cold, we will finally turn off our damn phones (it doesn’t usually happen at all), and finally our heart rate will drop to venture into that strange ritual that instantly summons us or it starts to bother.

“Under his seat is a mask and an oak leaf; please put on your mask and place the sheet that each person received in your hands,” said Simon McBurney, director of the work called Mnemonic. I thought, with tremendous disappointment, that this would be one of those immersive theater experiences where they would need our participation in order to do the play and you had to go on stage eventually. I was 20 years old and, despite studying theater, the idea of ​​having to get up from my seat with my shirt all sweaty and face that shame that belongs to every actor’s nightmare sounded terrible to me. But the theater company had thought and anticipated everything: “Now, surely you will think: ‘Ah, this must be one of those plays in which the public participates… and what a horror, why did I come. But no, I swear to you that, from his seat, with his eyes covered and with the tips of his fingers touching the oak leaf, it will be all the active participation we need from you for the show to begin.

As I write this, I remember exactly where in the seats I was sitting, who was sitting next to me, the face I saw before I put on the mask. “Well, we are going to do a very simple memory exercise: remember the last beginning of the year. Where did they wake up on the first of January of this year?; hangover or no hangover?; alone or accompanied?; What was the first thing you saw out the window? Sure, absolutely. Of course I remember the first thing I saw through the window: a snowy field with some sheep. How wonderful is this company called Theater du ComplicitéThey always hit the spot. “Can you remember what that room smelled like when you woke up? If they can’t, it doesn’t matter, the smells come back unexpectedly (I’m making this part up). Now remember the beginning of the year 2000… Who did you wake up with? One more time: What was the first thing you saw out the window? The work began by inquiring about memory and, apparently, wanting to launch some complicit hypotheses about the pulses in the synapse that we did not fully understand. The Spanish translation of the title of the work would be Mnemonics: those objects, sensations or memories that remind us and launch us immediately like a spring to places, companies, ties, crushes, worldviews. The exercise continued and transported you with the help of certain key dates to September 1991, the date on which some climbers discovered Ötzi, the name with which they baptized the mummy of a man who died more than 5,000 years ago.

The main premise of the work was a dramaturgical interpretation of the scientific investigation that was carried out before this finding. She is such a well-preserved mummy that it was possible to find out the exact age of the man, his diseases and pathologies, the last food he ate and, among many other things, the reasons why he died. It was even possible to find intact blood cells in order to carry out analyzes that go beyond what I can describe here. Based on these and other clues, the scientists built a chronological instant in the life of this human being whom they named Ötzi, bringing it to life thanks to memory and also to familiarity; I’m sure many scientists close to Ötzi consider him a friend or even a distant cousin.

Once lulled by the tune and reverie of memory, the narrator invites us to remember our first day of school, the first time they took us to school. There arose a silence more similar to a chill among the entire public. “Look at your shoes. What shoes did they wear? Suppose your mother and father took you to that first day of school. Under that assumption, remember and feel your mother’s hand on your left shoulder and your father’s hand on your right shoulder. See them accompanying you by your side, slightly behind you so that the boy or girl that you were could take their first step into the future”. There the work was already fully fulfilling its function. The entire theater seemed to levitate in communion with a very personal but easily shared memory. “Behind their father and mother, are their grandparents, each with their hand on the shoulder of each son or daughter, respectively. And behind their grandparents, there are their great-grandparents, touching the shoulders of their sons or daughters, in the same way that their parents put their hands on their shoulders, all accompanying them to their first day of school, ”he continued. I suppose that all of us in the public continued with the oak leaf in our hands. A couple of parallel thoughts were navigating as I did this visualization. I saw the faces of my grandparents, from the memory that strengthens the foreigner in which I found myself. And little by little I managed to invent the faces of my great-grandparents whom I never met and never managed to see in photographs. Juana, Silvestre, Marius, Isidra, Gil and Baudeliana, all those names I know from all the stories my parents had told me when they wanted to know where I came from beyond the names of the towns where they were born.

Those four generations that make up this animated photograph of the first day of school add up to 31 people. Under current life expectancy standards, four generations cohabit in approximately a century of life. If we go back two hundred years, that is, two centuries and eight generations back – each and every one behind their son or daughter respectively – there would be 541 people in this image of the first day of school. Three hundred years ago there would be 8,221 people, as long as no one was related to each other. We are talking about the year 1700, more or less, barely twelve generations ago, at the height of colonialism and with the industrial revolution still far away. Jumping to the year 1,500, immediately after the official meeting between two worlds, there would be more than two million people accompanying that first day of school, as long as those people are not related to each other. Here things start to get complicated because we are talking about the size of the population of a modern city. Surely one or some will be the niece of the uncle who is married to the cousin’s sister and they had children. But suppose not, that no one is related to each other and that the photograph continues to be extended to the year 1,100. Right now, there would be more than 130 billion people behind us joining us on this first day of school, as long as no one is related to each other. Which means that there would be many, many more people than have been born and died in the history of humanity, something really, objectively, and practically impossible.

There is a moment in the theater —as in any ritual— where the work “begins” and it is not usually at the beginning of the performance. It usually happens when the entire audience arrives at the same answer that is usually posed as a question. Suddenly, in this theatrical exercise that suspends us in the air, we all became nervous about the oak leaf that we hold in our hands. Many will jump to the clear conclusion that everyone in this theater is family, surely distant cousins ​​and we are recognizing each other for the first time. To many others the same feeling or recognition comes without having to put words to it. At this moment we-already-are-and-already-believe-everything that is happening, even knowing that this is theater and that dreams are dreams.

Slight verfremdungseffekt, (Brechtian break) courtesy of my philosopher friend Srecko Horvat in his book After the Apocalypse: “Are we going to use our intellect and imagination, as well as a strong sense of transnational justice and intergenerational solidarity to go beyond the apocalypse, to go beyond the very notion of progress and its temporality?”

It is incredible how through the artistic chill we immediately reach the elemental and the beautiful. A community is generated that communes with the natural and the logical without the need for an explanation. I could say that a joint poetics is achieved that goes beyond any extreme; more exciting than any speech or sermon and much clearer and more objective than any number. This is mainly why the political power bothers a lot about artistic creation. It is not so much the fear of what is said or what is revealed from freedom of expression; it is more the insecurity that generates the capital revelation and the chill that arises when we recognize that we are biologically related between each human being, between each living being, and that we are all from the same place. That this is also our place and that we are all from here.