Alberto Vazquez 82 years old, he is one of the most popular romantic music singers of the seventies, even today he continues to give everything, because he is a man very dedicated to his work, for which he is also highly respected in the middle.

Alberto Vázquez was recently interviewed, where he was asked what he thought of current music, everyone was surprised by his statements, because in effect he pointed out that the lyrics of now are very heavy and he branded women as vulgar for their videos in TikTok, so many fans agreed with him.

And it is that the mexican singer He accused women of speaking in a very vulgar way, making it clear that in his time it was the opposite of what he sees today, despite the fact that he assured not to criticize them, his opinion about how bad he looks cursing does not have to do entirely with a critic, because he is aware of the hate.

For those who do not know, the histrion has always been considered by his public as a gentleman, although also of a strong character, so they saw it as something very normal to see said opinion, which had its consequences, as some Internet users let him know that times change and that not everything would be as before, so a war began.

“In music, as in other moral, cultural and social values, we have fallen a lot. Now everything looks normal and everything is valid, and we are wrong. Morality, respect and good”, “Absolutely right, music is It’s crap again, and anyone who goes viral is considered an artist, and anyone calls themselves a singer”, “It’s a topic that I was just talking about yesterday with my mom, that women want equality, we want respect, we don’t want even an offense, not even a harassing look, but the songs accept the typical themes of reggaeton songs, “write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that the artist had recently started a tour alongside Enrique Guzmán and Angélica María, among other colleagues, where they sang the hits of their time.