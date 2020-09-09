Akshay Kumar is one of those actors who seems to break old thinking with his clothes and roles. From the kind of variety of films he does, he proved that an action hero can also do comedy. At the same time, in the clothes like jumpsuit and pink color, which are paired with girls, how many times this actor has been spotted. This versatile actor is seen on screen by the audience in girls clothes.

Akshay seen in a sari in the poster

Khiladi Kumar will soon be seen in the film ‘Laxmi Bomb’. Its powerful poster was special in many ways. One of the expressions of Akshay was showing the strength of the character, while in this poster he was seen wearing a sari. His hair was styled in braid, bindi applied to the forehead and even bangles in hand. Anyone who saw this poster was impressed by Akshay, because everyone was able to feel the dedication of this actor in his role.

Poster of the movie ‘Lakshmi Bomb’

Akshay is seen in skirt top too

However, before this, Akshay Kumar has also appeared in female clothes in the movie ‘Khiladi’. Actors were dressed in girls’ clothes to add comic relief to a part of the movie. For this, Akshay was worn from long dress to skirt and blouse. His hair was also styled with a wig and sewn to the side.

Photo courtesy: video grab

Akshay, who played the character from perfection, managed to add funny touch as per the need in these scenes. Especially the dialogues and tuning of him and Deepak Tijori added more life to it. In spite of the match, Akshay showed himself as comfortable in the female clothes, he deserves praise.