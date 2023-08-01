What if Giacomo Agostini had followed in the footsteps of John Surtees, to achieve the feat that still today seems to surpass all others, to be champion in both motorcycle Grand Prix and Formula 1?

Agostini’s star status was already clear when he was given the opportunity to switch disciplines and enter what was, above all, the premier class. We were between 1966 and 1967 and the idea didn’t surprise much: a few years earlier, Mike Hailwood, Agostini’s first great adversary, had taken a gamble and competed in some F1 Grands Prix with Reg Parnell Racing on the sidelines of three seasons during which he still won the 500cc title (1963-65). Mike The Bike he will be back later, with more regularity, and will be on the podium in F1 before moving on to other disciplines and even winning an F2 title… with Team Surtees.

Giacomo Agostini was not yet 25 when he had his chance. His motorcycling career was taking off and a first 500cc title had rewarded his pure talent with his favorite manufacturer, MV Agusta. But he had also attracted the attention of Enzo Ferrari himself, who tried to sign him for the Scuderia. The Commendatore let him test a Ferrari Dino 206 S Berlinetta and, sure of his potential, wanted to convince him to enter Formula 1.

“Ferrari let me test a car,” Giacomo Agostini told Motorsport.com. “I always saw him in Modena because Ferrari tested on the same track where I was racing. He offered me to do it, I tried it and I thought about it for a few days. It was a huge thought… Ferrari is offering you a car!”.

Giacomo Agostini with the Williams FW06 from 1979 Photo de: Hercules Columbus

Doubt made its way, Agostini could have let himself be tempted, but then his first passion regained the upper hand and he made a reflection: “When I was born, I thought about two wheels and not four, so why should I betray them now that I’m having success, Do I win and I’m on the podium every Sunday? Why now leave what I dreamed of when I was born?”

“I didn’t dream of cars, but I dreamed of two wheels. And so I said no, I have to be satisfied with what I have and I have to stay where I am”, continues the man who was only at the beginning of the greatest career ever written in the Motorcycle Grands Prix, where 15 titles awaited him. “Above all I thought about the love I had for two wheels. I said ‘why didn’t I think about four wheels and thought about two? So now why should I leave them?'”.

Agostini would have felt he was betraying his true love if he had pursued a career in Formula 1. So he listened to his heart, but it was also a choice of reason. Leaving the sport from which he had just reached his pinnacle would have presented a risk that this great driver was probably not ready to take. “Exactly,” he confirms. “I didn’t know how it would have been from there. Yes, I saw that I had gone well, however…”

He assures us that Enzo Ferrari accepted this choice without any difficulty: “Yes. When I met him later, he appreciated this and said ‘I understand you’. He understood my seriousness”.

It took another ten years before Agostini really devoted himself to car racing. As soon as his motorcycling career ended, he tried his hand at F2, then in the British F1 championship, Formula Aurora AFX. There, between 1979 and 1980 he contested more than twenty races with a Williams FW06. He didn’t win any races, but took seven podium finishes, so he had nothing to be ashamed of behind the wheel.

However, that wasn’t enough to satisfy the one who was used to standing on the top step of the podium, and the 1980s would bring him to another chapter in his career, that of crew chief.

For Ferrari, history would repeat itself with the next great protagonist of motorcycling Grands Prix: Valentino Rossi. The driver with the number 46 was also courted as early as 2004. He participated in various test sessions, sometimes even sharing the track with Formula 1 drivers, including Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso in Valencia, against whom he had no shame his lap times.

Like Agostini before him, Rossi has long remained faithful to motorcycles, but embarked on a new career on four wheels once he abandoned his heart discipline: he now competes in Endurance, won the Road to Le Mans in GT3 and, a few days ago, he took a first victory in the GT World Challenge Europe at Misano.