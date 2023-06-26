Age is just a number and Roberto Alberiche is the perfect example. At 92 years old, the swimmer from the Murcia Master Swimming Club and resident of San Jaime de Enveija (Tarragona), sets a new world record in the 100-meter freestyle and lowers his own brand in 50 meters and this time it will be validated by the federation international.

Just a month ago, he already beat the 50-meter time trial by more than a second in Cartagena. He was considered a record for Spain and Europe, but not for the world because that competition did not have the necessary electronic timers to be validated by the International Federation. So his incredible time of 39.49 seconds was not officially considered the world record.

After setting the record in 100 meters on Saturday. This Sunday, June 25, at the Murcia Parque pool located on the Malecón, Alberiche put on his swimsuit again and jumped into the water from Calle 8 with the aim of validating his own brand. Ready… and no start. The participant from lane 7 did not wait for the horn that marks the start of the test and this first jump was cancelled.

A few minutes later, the swimmers returned to their starting positions and, this time, the test began. Our record man began to stroke until 38.64 seconds later he reached the other end of the pool. The cheers and applause confirmed that Alberiche had done it again. World record of 50 freestyle meters in the +90 category, surpassing the American Woody Bowersock by more than 2 seconds. He tells that they call him and he prepares a few days before the appointment and “to participate” -he laughs-. “Although I have many world records, which I can break, I have very little motivation,” Alberiche confessed.

Roberto Alberiche in the Murcia Park pool.



Andres Molina / AGM







In the moments before the competition he ties it “all mentally.” “Calculating everything to do, how I have to swim, the pace I have to take, when I have to push a little, I have calculated everything to break the record,” said the 92-year-old swimmer.

He retired for the first time with the title of Spanish champion in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, being the first swimmer to fall below a minute in the 50-meter pool. After 20 years without swimming, he moved on to the Masters category championships. Alberiche hung two golds and two silvers around his neck in his first World Cup in Canada. In his second World Cup event in England, he swam in five tests and in all of them he scored the World record. To finish in Morocco with another four gold medals and he came out of the pool again.

Until “I signed up for the Murcia Master’s degree in swimming and I’ve been here for 15 years.” It is with this club that he has achieved the most record. Despite carrying a backpack full of medals and records, Roberto Alberiche confessed to us that swimming does not “mean much.” That’s how comfortable he is when he says it. He prefers to take walks with his car or his motorcycle through the “small towns”.