“You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo“, recites the last song that the Colombian singer Shakira has “addressed” to Gerard Pique, the Spanish footballer with whom she had a long relationship interrupted after discovering the betrayal of the latter. Clearly metaphorical words, but that to the most curious enthusiasts of bizarre episodes that occur on Italian roads may have recalled what happened just over a year and a half ago in Cortona, when a Renault Twingo ended up ramming a Ferrari 488 Pista.

The video of the clash, fortunately without consequences, immediately went viral. An accident that appears to have been caused by the inattention of the motorist driving the old French city car, which entered the main road without caring the arrival of the racing car from Maranello: the collision was inevitable, with the Rossa and the small one from the Losanga colliding at the front. The 488 Pista was even slightly lifted off the ground, stopping immediately after the impact, with some onlookers who didn’t miss the opportunity to take pictures of what happened. Observing the video more carefully from the beginning, it can be seen that the Twingo is leaving a parking lot, probably not noticing the arrival of the Ferrari from the previous stretch of road. An elderly motorist appears to get out of the French city car and in the end he first checks the damage to his car and then what happened to Ferrari.

The Ferrari in question seems to have been part of a caravan of cars that was following the Mille Miglia 2021, so much so that at the beginning of the video you can also see a Portofino passing just before the accident. The speed of the Ferrari could certainly have influenced the impact, even if the responsibilities seem quite clear from the images. As regards the damages suffered, the 488 Pista it hadn’t sustained any major damagebeyond the opening of the airbags, while as regards the Twingo it was not possible to quantify any dents since the video does not show the other side of the car.