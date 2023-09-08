Home page World

For most people, tipping is simply part of a visit to a restaurant. At the sight of a bill, however, a waiter stumbled.

Munich – For many guests, it is an integral part of a visit to a restaurant: the tip. For waiters it is an often necessary addition to their salary, depending in part on the generosity of the guests. When it comes to the question of how much a tip is appropriate, opinions are divided. 10, 20 or even 30 percent – it depends on the quality of the service, the guest and also the country.

In the US, a 20 percent tip in a restaurant is not uncommon. Unlike in Germany, the tip is not said when paying by card, but is entered on the bill by the payer. He then adds the amount to be paid to the tip and gives the total amount and card back to the waiter, who then debits the amount.

Restaurant bill: tip entry puzzles waiters

It’s quite simple – actually. A photo that shows a user in the subreddit “/Serverlife” uploaded. On it you can see: A bill for exactly 37 dollars. Below that, the guest generously noted $7 as a tip. The problem is only with the total sum. Instead of the correct 44 dollars, only 34 dollars are entered there – ten too few. There is an undefinable cross in front of the total.

A scam or just an accident? Probably the latter, after all, transposed digits happen quickly. For the postman, presumably the corresponding waiter, the situation represents an unpleasant obstacle. How do you address this situation without it becoming embarrassing for the customer and himself? He also asks this question above the photo: “How would you deal with it?” He asks the forum.

Restaurant bill: waiter seeks help with tip problem

“The tip is a clear seven, so I would just debit it,” comments one user below. The users suspect that the crosses are supposed to represent dollar signs: “What else is meant?” “In my experience, that’s a $0 tip,” reports a waitress. “I was always told at the steakhouse that if the bill is wrong, the tip is zero.”

Others take the situation with humor: “Looks like you have to pay him $3. Sorry buddy,” joked one. On the other hand, this service had a completely different problem, who received a tip “insider tip” from a customer.