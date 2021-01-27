1949. Pablo Neruda walks along the contraband trails in the Andes mountain range. He left Chile, his country of birth, for Argentina, in order to reach Europe and the Soviet Union. With the coming to power of dictator Videla, the poet is in danger. “Videla: a puppet who enjoys the support of the United States and persecutes the Communists. “ Bruno Doucey is attached to a particular episode lived by his hero of words and rhymes, of music which links silences and fury of the world. It tells of both exile and mutual aid. “My writings are a weapon feared by power”, writes Pablo Neruda. February 1939: the Retirada. One of the most tragic episodes in contemporary history. More than 450,000 Republicans crossed the Franco-Spanish border after the fall of the Second Spanish Republic and the victory of General Franco. And find themselves behind barbed wire in the camps of Gurs, Saint-Cyprien… He must act and put the boat back afloat. Winnipeg, a forgotten cargo ship which becomes the boat of international solidarity.