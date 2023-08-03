That “photography seems to be the most literary of the graphic arts”, Walker Evans has already said, an artist who has always been fascinated by both the expressive and descriptive power of the photographic medium and that of letters. Although his first call was that of the written word, this pioneer of photographic documentary in the United States surrounded himself throughout his life with writers to sharpen his elegant gaze and, aware of the ambiguity that accompanies all photography, he tried to turn in his images many of the strategies that literature makes use of: a narrative structure, poetry, irony and precision. Together with the writer and journalist James Agee, he authored a classic of American literature, Let us now praise famous men. Thus, throughout the eight weeks that, in 1936, the authors spent together in Alabama, photographing families of poor whites, each one was free to freely experiment with their artistic work, without forgetting the need to achieve a balanced narrative.

The approach of the publication was really radical. Both “for what he didn’t do—it went against everything one has been taught since reading ‘picture books’ as a child, rejecting the assumption that images exist to directly represent words—and for what he did , which was to tell a story in which images and words were the same, but did not necessarily have a literal connection”, warns the American writer Rebecca Bengal. While Agee was passionate and rhapsodic in the portrayal of sharecroppers and launched into living with the families, Evans was true to his neutral, uncompromising style. This type of collaboration between photographers and writers inspired the now-defunct American magazine DoubleTake. A brief and decisive initiative aimed at intensifying the possibilities and the relationship that exists between the word and the image, between 1995 and 2004, of which Bengal was part of its editorial staff. From this experience, undoubtedly comes the impulse that surrounds Strange Hours: Photography, Memory, and the Lives of Artistsan enlightening collection of essays, through which the writer takes the reader through paths as unexpected as they are rigorously traced where the past and present of photography converge to underline the power of the medium.

“Pictures are luckier than words,” Bengal writes. “Words have to fight harder to organize themselves, to express what in a photograph could be the mixture of order and accident, a strange convergence, a kind of grace”

“Pictures are happier, they are looser than words,” writes Bengal. “Words have to fight harder to organize themselves, to express what in a photograph might be the mixture of order and accident, a strange convergence, a kind of grace.” Certainly this subtle observation has to do with the author’s family background. The daughter of a deaf father (a characteristic that has made him an acute observer), the author alludes to her own experience with sign language in one of the texts: “It is difficult for me to speak aloud and sign fluently at the same time. , for example, when I try to tell a story to a deaf person and another hearing person in real time. I change without warning, I surprise myself by filling in the gaps between speech with a sign, and vice versa, ”she warns. “As a writer, I have learned to love these gaps: they are the places in a story, or a film, or a book of photographs and text, where the reader can enter imaginatively, or where words and images can speak to each other. . They are the openings to which every artist should aspire”.

“Can you think of a truly photographic narrative form?” John Berger wondered. From this questioning arose Iris Garden (2013), a photobook that combines the texts of the critic and writer, printed in inserts that move over the photographs of William Gedney, to whom his artistic recognition came posthumously. A book as “striking as it is strange,” notes Bengal, “works on its own terms, evocative and suggestive, rather than directly literal.” It was published by Little Brown Mushroom, the publisher of Alec Soth, whose collection shows a persistent interest in the link between word and image. The photographer will serve as the bridge writer to introduce the lyrics of the great American music composers that resonate in Songbooks, the photobook published by Soth in 2015. The author will also accompany Bengal through the places that the late singer Prince, the photographer’s neighbor in Minneapolis, called home. Similarly, William Eggleston, will recall in an interview his days at Graceland, Elvis’s mansion in Memphis, where he will spend long nights waiting to find the right take. The entire series will end up being a masterclass in how absence can be as revealing as presence.

Saint Barbara, Diana Markosian’s innovative story, a hybrid between personal and documentary narration; the portraits of the intuitively revealing Judith Joy Ross; the work of Ukrainian writer and photographer Yevgenia Belorusets, who photographs animals because she will never get to know them well; or the images taken by Alessandra Sanguinetti, which bring us closer to life in the Pampas through the perspective of animals, are some of the examples in this collection of essays that the author threads to refer to “the fiction of truth and the power of ambiguity” as the foundation from which all good storytelling springs.

The ballad of sexual dependence, is also present in Strange Hours, to establish links with another type of narration; the cinematographic The series that launched Nan Goldin to international fame began as a slide show and later took the form of a book. “Art comes from editing,” says Goldin, while she refers to her debts with the cinema. “For me, it’s not as important to take good pictures as it is to make a good movie,” she warns. Hence, she cannot fail to highlight the relationship established by the film director Jim Jarmusch, by going to one of his slideshows, with La Jetée, Chris Marker’s short film narrated through still photographs.

The chapter dedicated to the controversial Chauncey Hare, an engineer for the Standard Oil Company, who experienced a fleeting but notorious artistic success during the 1970s, including three Guggenheim fellowships, a solo exhibition at MoMA and a monograph on openingtitled Inside America. Disillusioned with the art world, he referred to himself as “an unofficial artist,” and would picket the group show at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Mirror and Windows, sponsored by the powerful multinational Philip Morris. Curated by the legendary John Szarkowski, it included the claustrophobic interiors that made the artist famous (where, as Bengal points out, “he discovers the decisive moments in what nobody wants to see”) and offered the other, most uncomfortable, side of the portrait. from America. “Hare enters the homes that Robert Frank passed through to take photos of The Americans”, the incisive writer Janet Malcolm would write about the author.

Writes the writer and curator David Campany that there is a tendency among writers on the visual arts to “overwrite, to try to provide the ‘script to look at’, to remove the anxiety that the image produces and to stabilize things”, so that runs the risk of “lowering us all as spectators, patronizing us while pretending to enlighten us (…). The ambiguity, the openness of the image can be a distressing problem… But it is the only way out and we must embrace it”. This is one of the answers to the questionnaire dedicated to the British author Writer Conversations, Posted by 1000 Words. Following the same format established in Curator Conversations, In this new volume there are 12 prominent authors on the international scene who offer us clues about the practice and considerations they take into account when writing about photography. A review of the motivations, concerns and ideas surrounding the study and appreciation of photography today.

“A problem with the history of photography is believing that all photographs have value. Not everything should be examined, not even preserved”, points out the historian Horacio Fernández, who along with other authors such as Tina M. Campt, David Levi Strauss and Joanna Zylinska, among others, investigates through his writing the transformations and new directions that takes the photographic medium when interpreting the world and how images invite us to see differently. “Photographers, whether they admit it or not, always want to tell us a particular story,” Simon Njami points out. “They manipulate us so that we see through their gaze. I always question (not necessarily in a negative way) the motivations (aesthetic, political, social) behind the images. Roland Barthes wrote about ‘noisy’ images as opposed to silent ones. When I look at a photograph, I always try to remove the noise.”

Strange Hours: Photography, Memory, and the Lives of Artists. Opening, 2023. Rebecca Bengal. 216, pages. 28 euro.

Writer Conversations. 1000 Words, 2023. 144 pages, 16 euros.

