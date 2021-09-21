The song says, and it says it very well, that “when a friend leaves there is an empty space, which cannot be filled by the arrival of another friend.”

Although from the time we are born we are old to die, when the years of youth are lived and no loved one has been lost, death is not thought; the phenomenon inherent to that of life, death, seems very far away.

In youth we live moments of eternity, we are not taught to think meditatively that we are finite beings; Perhaps that is why we avoid looking death in the eye, which leads to messages such as the well-known lyrics and coherent succession of musical sounds by singer-songwriter Alberto Cortez, which says: “When a friend leaves, a brand remains lit, which cannot be extinguished even with the waters of a river ”, says nothing to the understanding of many young people.

A very different thing is when, without realizing it, we reach fifty and in the blink of an eye we are in our sixties, seventies or more. It is then that, although experience has taught us to pre-course death and accept the finitude that characterizes us as human beings, it is impossible to avoid living the moments of grief caused by the departure of a friend, such as the one that is affecting us today deeply to those of us who were friends of Héctor Zertuche García.

In a year I have lost four great friends, first the beloved Alejandra Rangel Hinojosa, with whom I lived for ten years as a professor at the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the UANL; and subsequently eleven more years in the Heidegger Seminar that she coordinated.

Later, from the group of friends calling themselves “Los Caminantes”, whom I joined fifteen years ago to go on Sundays to breathe the fresh and pure air of the mountains that surround Monterrey, I lost Héctor Navarro and Ramiro García Ayala.

Today again, with the early departure of Héctor Zertuche García, who in addition to being a brilliant jurist and professor knew how to be friends with many, I feel that anguish absorbs me by the near presence of nowhere, the path that indefectibly and with dignity we all have to undertake some day after having had the privilege of experiencing the self-awareness of life.

Nothingness, despite the fact that it is not possible to escape from it and can appear when least expected, becomes an indelible presence with the works carried out by those who have left; such is the case of the aforementioned dear friends.

The four of them left the roads where they walked sown by the value of authentic friendship. They had to go; But, as Aristotle would say, they left the fields where they walked sown by the beauty of friendship, that is, sown with “friendship for virtue”, which, according to the stagirite, differs from friendship for convenience, which today is the one practiced by politicians.

In the case of our friend who has just left, Héctor Zertuche García, he makes us see that the best life lived is the one lived to enhance the value of friendship. And it also reminds us that we are temporality, that we are time and that our time is not what the clock ticks, which, if it is not stopped winding, never stops.

We will remember Héctor Zertuche for the written work he left on Theory of Jurisprudence, he was one of the first explorers of this path; for his generosity and being a gentleman in litigation; for being a good father, a good husband and a good friend. Goodbye, dear Héctor Zertuche García!

Efrén Vazquez Esquivel