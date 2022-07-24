It is possible to live comfortably, and with maximum energy efficiency, inside a maritime container that has accumulated more kilometers –in this case nautical miles– than the Piquer’s trunk, tumbling through ports around the world and transporting to destinations such as Shanghai and Rotterdam machinery, sanitary material, perishable foods and spices, among other products.

When these large steel cubes have reached twenty years of useful life, the Caliche logistics group, based in San Javier, transforms them into stylish sustainable homes whose reconstruction process as habitable spaces saves 70% of water and a 90% of electricity with respect to the construction of a conventional house. Pure circular economy.

The recycled homes in Caliche do not represent the entry of this business group into the conventional real estate business, but rather it is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project aimed at reducing the company’s carbon footprint: “This project was born to create a different way of understanding the concept of housing and habitability in Spain. Under the reuse of maritime containers, a production model is created that allows the unification of technologies from different sectors: home automation, construction, transport, energy efficiency, etc. The result is the construction of a house with A+ energy certification and the possibility of also obtaining the Passivhaus quality standard,” Manuel Martínez, general director of Vivo Hogares Sostenibles, the Grupo Caliche brand for this unit, explains to THE TRUTH. business.

After its merger with the firm from the same sector IST, Grupo Caliche will move more than 30,000 maritime containers across the five continents next year. And each of them can become a home when the time comes.

All houses are built ‘dry’ in San Javier. Once completed, they are moved to the owner’s plot and assembled on the ground. The execution period for a 90 m² home is between three and four months in the manufacturing warehouse, plus a couple of weeks for installation work. Grupo Caliche’s ‘containers’, known as ‘high cubes’, have a height of almost three meters and a surface area of ​​30 m², like a good-sized living-dining room.

«Each home is different because they are personalized and adapted to the needs and style of the client. The minimum for the construction of a house is one container, which is equivalent to an apartment, and there is no maximum number of containers to use since it is the client who, with their needs and requirements, determines it for the design of the house» , adds Manuel Martinez.

The distribution is also personalized and adapted to each proposal, “and always bearing in mind the regulations established by the municipality where it is going to be located,” the company points out. You need a project and a building license and the plots, logically, must have the urban services that give them the definition of a plot: sidewalks, water, electricity and sewage.

photovoltaic panels



The most popular housing is the ground floor house, 100 m², 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with an approximate price of 160,000 euros, which includes triple glass windows; ducted air conditioning with A++ machinery and home automation control system; double flow mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; led lights throughout the house; ventilated exterior facade; and photovoltaic panels, among other equipment.

The monthly electricity bill in a house with these characteristics, with a minimum energy demand, can be around 30 euros, says the company.

“You have the preconceived image of a house built from containers as a structure that starts from rusted and abandoned materials, something that does not convey a good impression. However, these containers maintain adequate characteristics to serve as a base structure for the construction of a building. When seeing the houses already completed, it can be verified that the container is not visible as such, and the result usually exceeds the buyer’s expectations,” warns the manager of Vivo Hogares Sostenibles.

“When visiting the homes, customers are surprised. The most common phrase heard is something along the lines of ‘I never would have imagined it would be like this’. We perceive that the client’s sensations in terms of comfort, soundproofing and insulation are superior to those of conventional construction”, says Manuel Martínez.

Grupo Caliche is expanding the facilities of the New Castelar College educational center, located in San Pedro del Pinatar, with this construction model, and is developing a promotion in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante). In addition, it has ongoing projects in Murcia, Alicante, Albacete, Madrid and Segovia.