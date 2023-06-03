As a result of a car explosion in Mikhailovka, Zaporozhye region, passengers — a man and a woman — received minor injuries. This was reported on June 3 in the operational services of the city.

“Details of the explosion in Mikhailovka appeared. <...> Two passengers of the car, a woman and a man, received minor injuries, nothing threatens their lives, ”the message quotes TASS.

Emergency services continue to work at the scene.

On June 2, a VAZ-2121 car was blown up in Mikhailovka, and a local businessman died as a result of the incident. According to preliminary information, there was a terrorist attack.

Earlier, on May 26, the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov also said that a terrorist attack was prevented in Energodar, Zaporozhye region, which was being prepared against a journalist from one of the federal media. Rogov said that the Ukrainian side was involved in the preparation of the “high-profile terrorist attack”. No other data was provided.

After the launch by Russia of a special military operation (SVO) to protect the population of Donbass in February 2022, the Kiev regime does not abandon attempts at sabotage on the territory of the Russian Federation. The decision to conduct a military defense was taken against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.