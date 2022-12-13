Whelan’s family met with White House and State Department officials about his release

The family of former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was convicted in Russia on espionage charges, met with officials from the Joe Biden administration and the State Department on Monday amid renewed calls for his release from custody. About this December 13 writes The Hill.

A senior White House official confirmed to The Hill that his release was discussed at the meeting. State Department spokesman Ned Price also stressed during Monday’s briefing that Washington would “creatively” and “relentlessly” try to secure Whelan’s return home.

At the end of last week, Moscow and Washington exchanged Russian Viktor Bout, who was convicted in the United States for selling weapons, and American basketball player Brittney Griner. After the release of the girl, Whelan said that he was “very disappointed” that they were not working on his release, but at the same time he was happy for Greiner.

Whelan has already spent four years in prison in Russia.