American Paul Whelan, convicted of espionage and serving his sentence in a correctional colony in Mordovia, was hit in the face by one of the prisoners. The press service of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) of Russia for the republic reported this on November 29.

“On the territory of the industrial zone of IK-17, during a domestic quarrel, a conflict situation occurred between P. Whelan and another convict. The latter struck Whelan with his hand on the left side of his face,” the statement quotes “RIA News”.

The service noted that the staff of the institution immediately stopped the conflict, and its participants were taken to the medical unit. During the examination, the paramedic noted an abrasion under the eye of the injured Whelan. The incident itself was caught on CCTV cameras. The department noted that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

In turn, Whelan’s lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov added that he does not yet know what exactly happened to his client, but suggested that “some kind of misunderstanding” arose.

“There is quite serious control there, everyone is under cameras. In addition, he is a Marine, he has serious special training, a combat officer, he fought in Iraq twice. If there was something, he would immediately put it in its place. I feel sorry for the attacker,” the defender told the agency.

Earlier, on November 24, a representative of the US State Department said that they had made a “serious proposal” to Russia regarding the release of American citizen Whelan, convicted of espionage in Russia. They noted that United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken “remains committed to the return” of Whelan to the country.

Before this, on August 13, it became known that the US Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracy visited Paul Whelan at IK-17 in Mordovia. On August 16, CNN reported that Blinken had a second call with Whelan. Details were not disclosed.

Whelan was detained in Moscow at the end of December 2018. A criminal case was opened against him under the article on espionage (Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). In mid-June 2020, the Moscow City Court sentenced Whelan to 16 years in a maximum security colony. Since then, the United States has been trying to exchange its citizen through a prisoner exchange scheme.