Milanese appointment with world stage in Monza for “Wheels in History 2021”, tour of rallies and cultural meetings dedicated to vintage car enthusiasts that Automobile Club d’Italia brings throughout the Peninsula and which this year will be one of the side events of the “World Rally Championship 2021” which will have its final act right in Brianza. The crews registered for the event on November 20 at 8:30 am will leave from the Automobile Club Milano headquarters in Corso Venezia to wind their way along the streets of the Lombard capital passing in front of the missing car sites: Bianchi Edoardo, Zagato, Pirelli, Peugeot, Italian Derby, Alfa Romeo, Isotta Fraschini, the Portello, Touring bodywork.

Participants will also pass by Largo Ascari where AC Milano donated the monument dedicated to the great Milanese driver Alberto, to then reach the Villa Reale and the Autodromo Nazionale Monza aboard their vintage cars. The event, scheduled for next November 20, is organized by Aci Storico, ACI Sport and the Automobile Club of Milan. The program was illustrated during a press conference held in Milano Autoclassica which was attended by Geronimo La Russa, President of Automobile Club Milano; Luca Monti, President of the AC Milan Historical and Events Commission; Giandomenico Amodeo, Member of the AC Milan Historical and Events Commission; Antonio Turitto of ACI Sport; Giuseppe Redaelli, President of the Monza National Circuit.

“The Milanese round of Wheels in History 2021 will be an edition to be framed because this year the Monza Rally will replace the one in Japan, canceled due to Covid, and will be the twelfth and final round of the 2021 Wrc Championship “, he has declared Geronimo La Russa President of Automobile Club Milano. “With this Automobile Club Milano event, ACI Storico and ACI Sport want to contribute to the enhancement of our territory, offering members events to discover places, history and excellences of our country”, added the president of ACM Geronimo La Russa. “Wheels in History is a unique event of its kind and this year it will be even more original because it will combine its name with that of the World Rally Championship.. “