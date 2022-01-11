I’ve been lucky enough to test out a bunch of weird and wonderful tech, but I don’t always get a chance to share my discoveries in a full review or roundup. That’s why this column exists, to highlight bits of tech that might not fit elsewhere but nonetheless deserve a mention. Enjoy!

When I was last on Digital Foundry Direct, we talked shopping and what we’d each personally picked up for Black Friday. Rich talked about the massive hard drives he’d bought for himself and John, to back up their video projects, Alex told us he’d abstained (good boy) and I mentioned my new bean-to-cup coffee machine (which I’ve just about got to grips with after grinding a few kilos of coffee).

There was one more purchase that I didn’t mention because it hadn’t arrived yet – but after a few delivery mishaps, it’s gone from a Black Friday dark horse to my overwhelming favorite Christmas gift to myself: wheels for my gaming PC. No, not a racing wheel, like … literal actual wheels.

It sounds a little weird, but it’s the genuine truth – and I’ll explain exactly why below. Later on in this episode of Will vs Weird Tech, I’ll also share an adorable new Game-Boy-sized and Linux-powered gaming PC I received in the post and my continued mission to get gaming-grade wireless installed at home. Let’s get into it!

Wheels for my computer: IKEA Uppspel



Another benefit is that the PC is off the floor, so the bottom intakes aren’t choked by the carpet. Plus, with an Arduino and a direct drive motor, I could conceivably get my computer to drive itself around … I’ve always had a thing for massive computer cases – they look cool, like monoliths from 2001: A Space Odyssey, and there’s tons of room inside so building in them is a joy. Unfortunately, they also mean your computer weighs a ton, and moving them requires adherence to a strict core training regimen. That’s why, three months after moving my work PC into the cavernous Corsair 7000D Airflow, I ponied up £ 12 (plus £ 4 shipping and handling) for Ikea’s Uppspel, which is essentially four castor wheels on a metal platform that you clip onto the bottom of your PC. Thankfully, the Uppspel is every bit as revelatory as I hoped. It’s now dead simple to shift the PC forwards and back, if I need to reach around to plug in a new gaming keyboard, and I can even unplug everything and wheel it over to the opposite side of the DF Bristol HQ where I’m testing to 34-inch ultrawide monitor. Previously, this was enough of a strain that I had to think very strategically about whether I was going to play long enough over the weekend to move the PC over, but now it’s the work of a few moments – no back pain required. If you have a PC case that’s a bit too heavy to shift, then the Uppspel might be worth a look. The only restriction is that the platform is only 50cm long, which may be a bit short for very large cases, but it feels stable enough even while overhanging by a couple of centimeters on either end with the 54cm-long 7000D. It’d be great to see a few different size options – maybe 40/50 / 60cm? – to accommodate a wider range of cases.

A Linux-powered Game Boy: GKD Mini 2021 may not be the year of Linux on the desktop, but until the Steam Deck was delayed into early 2022, it certainly looked like it was going to be the year of Linux on the handheld. In the absence of Valve’s giant though, a more modest device has arrived in the post and it’s quickly become my go-to mobile gaming device: the $ 99 Game Kiddy Mini.





Multiple colors are available, including this fetching mint green. The aesthetic of the GKD Mini is that of a shrunken Game Boy, with a 3.5-inch 320×240 (4: 3) IPS screen sitting above the usual d-pad, face buttons and start / select. You’ll note a few other extra buttons tucked away on other sides, which help you adjust the volume, turn the device on, access emulator menus and so on, with four shoulder buttons mounted in a row on the back side of the device. Internally, there’s 32GB of storage with two ports for Micro SD expansion. It charges via USB-C and has about six hours of battery life. Overall, the Mini feels designed – it’s comfortable to use, small enough to fit in a pocket and robustly constructed – even if it isn’t quite likely to match the legendary durability of the Nintendo console it’s aping or the rather more premium Analogue Pocket that John recently reviewed. The GKD Mini mysteriously comes fully loaded with a selection of some 2500 ROMs from the Mega Drive, Super Nintendo, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance, and about a dozen emulators for various other platforms as well. Apart from this flagrant IP violation, there are also some great open-source implementations of classic games, from Diablo 1 and Cannon Fodder to Descent and Quake 2. Playing through Diablo on a gamepad is challenging, with button press combos required to access things like the character screen or the inventory, but still quite engaging. The emulated games are a more natural fit – something like Advance Wars or Pokémon Gold plays perfectly with the controls provided and performance is solid, with the option for fast-forwarding on some platforms to speed up grindier games. The 320×240 screen works okay here, but it’s not quite the same aspect ratio as the GBC, GBA, NES or SNES – so some stretching or black bars are required, albeit less noticeably than on a more modern 16: 9 screen. I’d have liked to have seen a higher resolution here, even at this price point, so that you could get a perfect 2x or 4x scale with black bars. There are some other rough edges elsewhere too. The unit produces a distorted squeal while charging, even with the speaker disabled, the menu button only works in some emulators, and the GMenu2X interface as a whole is a bit rough-and-ready. Getting new content onto the device is also a challenge, requiring the wrangling of a Linux two-pane file browser, and there’s no obvious way of installing new emulators or programs (even if you could connect to wireless, which I couldn’t). Some emulators work well and are full-featured, but others seem to be missing basic options or don’t work entirely – I think more could have been done to curate just the best-performing option for each supported platform. At half the price of the Analogue Pocket, the GKD Mini makes a decent argument for itself as an inexpensive way to play retro games on the go. While its interface and screen could be improved, the controls, form factor and functionality are good enough to earn it a recommendation from me. You can buy the $ 99 GKD Mini here or back the metal-clad $ 129 GKD Pro on Indiegogo here. However, now that my eyes have been opened to this new category of retro handhelds, I’m curious to test some other options – so if you have any recommendations, do get in touch!