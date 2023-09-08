The grounds of Soestdijk Palace still tremble – Wheels at the Palace was last Friday, Saturday and Sunday the nicest place where you could be as a car geek. The event formerly known as the Concours d’Elégance, and even more formerly held at Paleis Het Loo, was once again an amazing car spectacle. Old, new, big, small, kicking stones powerful or touchingly asthmatic – everything was there, and often also came into action.

If you were there, we don’t have to explain this to you, but we ourselves are still recovering from all the beautiful things we saw, heard and smelled. To drag us out of the deep valley we ended up in after this party, we have a nice selection of photos above. Click, watch and enjoy – and mentally prepare yourself for the 2024 edition. We do too.

