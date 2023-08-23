A wheelie from a motorcyclist in Germany can sometimes cost the best man / woman dear.

Anyone who rides a motorcycle knows that a motorcycle can do much more than you are allowed to and usually do. At least that’s what I was told, I stick to four wheels myself. Our motor mouse in the editorial office @michaelras says he can’t do wheelies, but that could also be for legal reasons.

The motorcyclist in the police photo above can clearly ride on one wheel and quite fast too. He (or she, of course you can do that too!) opens the throttle of the Yamaha FZ1 to 143 kilometers per hour. Where only 70 is allowed.

Speed ​​demon

More than twice too loud! And then only on the rear wheel. The officer who was sleeping next to the mobile speed camera in Hamm (Nordrhein Westfalen, Germany) was startled awake by the serious violation. Luckily they still had the pictures.

In addition to this photo, the Polizei has more pictures of the license plate and the daredevil himself, with which identifying the person in question seems to be a piece of cake.

Expensive wheelie

In principle, making a wheelie is not prohibited in Germany. In 2011, a court ruled I agree that making a wheelie in itself does not endanger other traffic. However, doing this at twice the maximum speed is of course not allowed.

The Hamm police say that the joke will result in a minimum of 600 euros, two penalty points on the driver’s license and a driving ban of two months. But that could be even more.

If the bureau of violations decides that the wheelie was made to deliberately avoid the speed camera, that is fraud in Germany. Then the doubler is used and the penalty becomes twice as heavy. Expensive wheelie.

Superlative staircase

It could be worse. If the officers are of the opinion that there has been a ‘deliberate dangerous intervention in traffic’, then the offender suddenly ends up in criminal law.

Anyone who defies road safety by, among other things, dangerous maneuvers that endanger other persons can be punished with a prison sentence of up to five years.

Photo credit: Police Hamm, via Motorradonline.de

This article Wheelie will cost a motorcyclist dear appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Wheelie #costs #motorcyclist #dearly