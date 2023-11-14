The platform’s founder states that the objective is to expand the debate on people with disabilities

The Guide’s proposal of Wheels It’s simple: an application in which people can give their impression of accessibility in different establishments. The idea is for users to answer a series of short questions about the locations in around 30 seconds.

The company’s founder, Bruno Mahfuzstates that the objective of the application is to engage in discussions about how adapted an environment is to receive people with disabilities. “We don’t want the application to provide accurate information”declared in an interview with PodSonhar, a podcast in partnership with Entrepreneurial Power.

Watch (52min03s):

Bruno has been a wheelchair user since 2001, when he was involved in a car accident at the age of 17. After the experience, he started to look at the business structure differently. His company was founded in 2016.

When you created the Wheel Guidesaid he had a challenge to overcome in relation to accessibility: “How to transform a subject seen as boring and expensive into attractive and beneficial for everyone”.

What the company wants is to show other companies that more diversity and inclusion can bring more customers and, therefore, more profitability.

Bruno believes that adapting environments is not only of interest to people with disabilities, but to any citizen. It would be a matter of point of view. He gave an example: “If you watched a film in Russian with Portuguese subtitles, you benefited from an accessibility feature”.

The expert states that there are still obstacles in addition to physical ones to be overcome in relation to accessibility. Many employees don’t know how to deal with people who have a disability, for example.

The Wheel Guide created a certification system for companies. This is a service to train entrepreneurs in accessibility. That’s where the money comes from to keep the company afloat.

Certification works as follows:

environment – the company says it recommends cheap and effective solutions to improve business accessibility;

governance – speak to leaders to show that the company is willing to deal with accessibility;

employees – people need to be “Able to deal with human diversity” , in Bruno’s words. The Wheels Guide offers training on the topic.

WHEEL GUIDE X-RAY