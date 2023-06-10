De Groot (26) won her 103rd game in a row and took her eighteenth grand slam title.
De Groot started her winning streak during the 2021 Australian Open. Shortly before that, the reigning Paralympic champion had lost to Kamiji in a preparation tournament for the grand slam tournament.
De Groot had to win four times for the title this year, in recent years three victories were enough.
Schedule and results
