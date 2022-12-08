For years confined to a wheelchair, she showed up to board a flight to Bordeaux on Monday evening, but the low-cost airline Ryanair did not allow her to board the plane, arguing that the battery in her electric wheelchair cannot be taken to the flight.

Valeria Roberta Vetrano thus attacked the company on social media which rejected her at the check-in at Orio al Serio airport (Bergamo): «I am told that the battery is not original – she wrote on Instagram in a post which quickly became viral -, they claim that I would have assembled the medium (huh?!?). At this point I present the manufacturer’s certification. No way. They tell me to leave the motorized part on the ground (called Stricker), if I want to leave (note to the reader: these vehicles don’t work like manual wheelchairs if the front part is detached), in short, Ryanair has the solution for everything: leave the wheelchair, go on foot! What a good idea!!! Why didn’t I think of that before?!?».

In an official note, however, Ryanair explained that “the assistance staff denied the passenger the trip because she had not provided the specifications of her wheelchair before the flight. To guarantee access to passengers traveling with their own electric wheelchair, it is necessary to fill in the appropriate online form before the flight. Ryanair regrets that the passenger was unable to travel: she will be re-accommodated on an alternative flight ».

Sacbo, the company that manages the Bergamo airport, explained that arriving at 20.30 on 5 December, at check-in the employees «verified that Vetrano had not filled in the appropriate online form before the flight, required by Ryanair» and « they asked her for documentation certifying the power of the wheelchair’s lithium battery. It thus turned out that, against a maximum allowed limit of 300Wh, yours had a power of 522Wh. The plate on the battery of the wheelchair indicated instead 300Wh, not coherent with the supporting documentation shown by the lady – concludes Sacbo -. The discrepancy in the power data of the lithium battery therefore generated the reported boarding problems”.

Reasons that were not enough for ENAC. “Unfortunately, we still have to register a case of denied boarding to a passenger with reduced mobility – commented the president of the Civil Aviation Authority, Pierluigi Di Palma – As soon as we heard about it, we immediately intervened, urging the airport directors to ensure their ordinance the full protection of passengers’ rights”.

“As regards the specific case of Valeria Roberta Vetrano – he explained – investigations are underway to verify the possible responsibility of the carrier”.