Dubai (Union)

The delegation of our national wheelchair basketball team went to Rabat to set up a preparatory camp for the upcoming events, which will be led by the World Championship «Dubai 2023». , Muhammad Al Zarouni, Ibrahim Salem, “Jamal Al-Badwawi, Jassim Al-Naqbi, Mansour Al-Naqbi, Ali Al-Balushi and Muhammad Al-Madhani. The mission is technically led by Technical Director Abbas Hussein and assisted by Assistant Coach Tariq Al Yasi, in addition to Physiotherapist Walid Arhim and Support Services Specialist Farid Malvankar.

The Rabat camp will continue for fifteen days, ending on the twentieth of January, provided that the preparation plan extends to the establishment of two internal camps during the month of February, followed by a local friendly match during the month of March, and then participating in a Ramadan tournament during the months of March and April.

It is worth noting that the national team for wheelchairs will compete in two tournaments before the start of the “Dubai 2023” competitions, as it will begin its participation in the Arab Wheelchair Basketball Championship in the State of Kuwait during April 2023, then the qualifying tournament for the Asian Para Games in Thailand, which will be held next May. The team in Thailand after the qualifying tournament in a preparatory training camp just before the World Championship, which is scheduled to be held next June.