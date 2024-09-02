Wheel of Fortune: the new season with Gerry Scotti on Canale 5. Contestants, champion, schedule, Samira Lui, news, prize money, streaming

From September 2, 2024, La ruota della Fortuna returns, the historic game show hosted by Gerry Scotti on Canale 5 that returns after the great success of the last season. The new edition of the game show will be broadcast every day at 6:45 pm on the Mediaset flagship network. Here are the previews and news.

Previews

Alongside Gerry Scotti, in this new edition, we will still find Samira Lui: she will manage the letter board, providing curiosities about the topics covered from time to time. The game mechanism and all the fundamental elements of the game show have been confirmed, starting from the iconic SPIN THE WHEEL and I’LL BUY A VOWEL. The 3 contestants of each episode will have to guess the sentences hidden on the board, discovering the letters that compose them. The fate of the contestants is determined by the legendary Wheel composed of 24 colored segments.

Compared to the version broadcast in May, there are some new features that will make the competition even more exciting. Among these is the “Jolly Gerry”. Whoever manages to win it, can use it as immunity in the first three regular rounds, on the “Passamano”, on the “Bancarotta” or in the event of an error, so as to be able to continue playing. Also new are the themes of the quick rounds that, every evening, will take the audience on a “journey” through time and space. At the end of all the game rounds, the competitor who has obtained the highest prize pool will access the final wheel where he will have the chance to win the super prize: a car!

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Wheel of Fortune on TV and streaming? Appointment on Canale 5 every afternoon from September 2, 2024 at 6:45 pm with a new edition. Also in streaming and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.