A “spare tire” is one spare wheelusually large smaller and intended for temporary use in case of puncture or breakdown sudden impact of one of the main wheels of the vehicle. This component is designed to allow the driver to continue for one short distance until you find assistance or a safe place to replace the damaged wheel.

Car without spare wheel

Modern vehicles are often not equipped with a spare wheel, due to the search for weight and space savings. Instead of traditional spare wheels, many vehicles are now equipped with tire repair kit which include an air compressor and a bottle of tire sealant.

Alcar Easykit spare wheel kit

These kits allow for temporary repairs small punctures without the need for a physical spare tire. Alternatively you can purchase a emergency kit with spare wheel like the one supplied by Alcarleader in the European aftermarket sector for car wheels.

Spare wheel kit with jack

The new spare wheel kit Alcar Easykit Includes a spare tire aluminum or steel, pre-inflated to the correct pressure, for quick and safe changes. In addition to the spare wheel, the kit includes a sturdy jacka socket wrench, gloves and, if necessary, the hardware.

Alcar Easykit spare wheel kit for alloy wheels

All tools are selected to facilitate tire changes. The kit is packaged in a practical case fabric bag with zipper, which protects the tools from dirt and damage and makes them easily accessible. The kit is available with steel or alloy wheel, 15 to 19 inches.

Which kit to choose

To choose the most suitable kit online you can consult the Alcar Easykit configurator. In the configurator, the spare wheel on a steel rim can be recognized by the article code ending with “ST”while that on a alloy wheel has an item number ending with “TO THE”.

VIDEO Alcar Easykit spare wheel kit

