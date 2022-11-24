The FIA ​​seems to have been working on wheel arches for F1 cars for a while, but now we could already see this concretely in 2023.

A nickname for Formula cars and Indycars, for example, is ‘open wheelers’. For the simple reason that the wheels are open. No wheel arches or bodywork around the wheels to be seen. That has advantages, just think of weight. It also has disadvantages and one of them the FIA ​​now wants to address.

Spray

A disadvantage, for example, is that wheel arches also help to stop ‘junk’ from the tires. A good example of this is spray, or how much water comes off the tires of an F1 car. That’s why rain races are so bloody linked: your predecessor disappears completely in a mist of its own tire spray at any short distance.

Wheel arches for F1 cars

So one solution would be to add wheel arches to F1 cars. The FIA ​​has been working on that for a while, by the way, but always as a fun plan for somewhere in the future. The most recent launch date was “sometime in 2024.” Now there is a slightly more concrete and urgent date. We could see some wheel arches sometime in mid-2023. The Race talks about it with the head of the technical side of the FIA, Nikolas Tombazis.

Optional

Tombazis says that in any case, hard work is being done to prepare a final design. After that, approval must be obtained on behalf of the teams. However, it is a design that can easily be added to the car and then removed again. So it is not the case that F1 cars have to be prepared with wheel arches for every race, just for rain races. There should be a full version for the 2024 season anyway, in 2023 we will largely see an experimental setup.

Prevent Spa 2021

Why wheel arches for F1 cars may appear sooner rather than later seems clear. This season, for example, when in Monaco the race ended with a time limit because it was impossible to race due to rain. Suzuka this year was also not ideal thanks to tears of heaven. The main reason for the acceleration is of course Spa, but last year. Then it rained all Sunday in such a way that spectators were only allowed to enjoy a polonaise behind the safety car and half points were awarded because there was simply no racing. And no, wheel arches for F1 cars do not prevent rain, but with less spray it is a lot less dangerous and cluttered to pick up the pace a bit.

Open wheelers are therefore slightly less open wheel, but it is for safety. An interesting development.

This article Wheel arches for F1 cars in 2023? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Wheel #arches #cars