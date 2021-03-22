The Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder, continues to give something to talk about on social networks after its great premiere on March 18 through HBO Max. The film not only expanded on the story seen in the theatrical version, but also further developed characters like Flash and Cyborg.

Also, Superman surprised his followers with several unpublished scenes and a makeover that comics readers celebrated. Despite this, the character had a very different attitude seen in Joss Whedon’s version, dividing the opinion of several fans.

In the Snyder cut he showed us a Man of Steel sure of himself, imposing and in line with the evolution that had been traced since Man of Steel. Instead, the theatrical version featured one that was brimming with hope and light, despite the much-criticized CGI to remove the actor’s mustache.

In the 2017 film, Superman reflected the same essence of the comics where he is cheerful charismatic and “fan of justice.” Despite being all powerful and having to save the world, he allowed himself to talk about hope with some children. A detail that several fans are rescuing from Whedon’s version.

Justice League – official synopsis

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans in order to protect the world from an imminent threat. of catastrophic proportions.