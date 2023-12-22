At the top in every sector

To dominate Formula 1 as Red Bull is doing in recent years, it is not enough just to have the best driver and the best car. In such a complex sport, with so many variables often at play, you have to keep as many elements under control as possible, starting from the regulatory ones. In the Circus the saying often holds true “If it's not forbidden, it can be done“. But to optimize even these aspects, marginal only in appearance, nothing can be left to improvisation.

This is, within the Milton Keynes team, the role of Jonathan Wheatley. The Briton, who grew up at the school of the Benetton team, holds the position of sporting director and among his duties there is the commitment to ensuring that the team operates in compliance with FIA sporting regulations. A real mission for Wheatley, who over the years has become an impeccable connoisseur of the F1 regulations and their possible interpretations.

Knowledge is power

“I've been doing this for a long time – declared the English manager to the microphones of the team's official podcast, Talking Bull – and the way I do my job may seem crazy in many ways. I evaluate every single scenario that I think could happen, I look at the rules, I look at how the team might react and I try to come up with an idea. This is why it feels like I'm completely in control“.

“I think about this for hours – added the Red Bull sporting director – and if I have done my job well I think I am well prepared to face the event”. The most famous occasions on which Wheatley's speech is remembered are: final races of the 2021 season. Both in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi his competence was fundamental in discussions with the FIA ​​and with Race Director Michael Masi, in controversial and very tense situations.

“Sometimes there's some hidden gem that people have forgotten about – concluded Wheatley – sometimes I have been lucky that my self-confidence has led me to overcome situations where the rules are a bit vague“.