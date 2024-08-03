Horner won’t look elsewhere for a replacement

After Adrian Newey, Red Bull has registered another departure of a team veteran in just a few months, that of Jonathan Wheatley. Newey has been ‘replaced’ substantially with the definitive promotion of Pierre Waché and the same will happen for Wheatley. Red Bull has freed itself of two heavy contracts with regards to the budget cap and the FIA ​​crackdown which from 2026 will no longer contemplate the possibility of declaring a part-time commitment by employees forces Christian Horner to be very careful in terms of personnel costs.

Red Bull will not be looking to another team to replace Wheatley, who was sporting director and arrived at Milton Keynes in 2006. According to the newspaper Motorsport Red Bull will opt for an internal reorganization with Wheatley’s role split across multiple roles. A further promotion of Gianpiero Lambiase, who is Max Verstappen’s track engineer and Red Bull’s Head of Race Engineering, cannot be ruled out.

Lambiase could be promoted to team managerwhile another figure would be assigned to the constant dialogue with the FIA ​​during the weekends, a role carried out with great skill by Jonathan Wheatley who will remain in his position until the end of 2024 and then join Audi starting from July 2025. Red Bull will therefore no longer have a sporting director with the pit wall which will obviously change ‘formation’ next season.