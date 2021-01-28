The debate over wheat, and its domestic supply so that it is not lacking as an input for “the Argentine table”, was left with the ball in the private sector on Wednesday, as advanced Clarion.

The Government has already sent messages that it is aware of the situation, although For now, let the understanding flow between the different actors in this production chain, before boosting eventual interventions in the market or conditioning factors on sales abroad, as it tried for a few days with corn and then backed off with the export stocks.

Around noon the Intersectorial Wheat Table met, which brings together from farmers those who commercialize and industrialize the cereal, and although They did not fully agree on everything, they agreed to return concerns to the officials, particularly to the Ministry of Internal Trade, in charge of Paula Spanish, that controls the maximum prices of flour, among other products. However, formally “prompt hearings” will be requested with the ministers of Agriculture, Luis Basterra, and Productive Development, Matias Kulfas.

José Martins, president of the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange and spokesperson for the Argentine Agroindustrial Council (CAA).

It was agreed to “request the Government to carry out a rapid but conclusive study of the cost structures in consumer products to the public, which are covered under maximum prices and the real incidence of wheat input in them ”.

About, The Board took up the concern that arose from the mill to update the regulated prices, in line with the current values ​​of wheat and the inflation rates forecast during the year ”.

It is even proposed that the Government define compensation to wheat processors, for example to those who make flour for sale to the public in 1-kilogram packages, which today represents 10% of the annual milling.

Open consensus

Though The priority of the Fernández-Fernández administration is internal consumption, and in that sense it intends for there to be wheat in quality and price, there is a current of opinion within the Government that has been managing to defend as much as possible the export flow that contribute dollars to the economy.

In this context, the Wheat Table tuned in with that intention by naming the minutes of yesterday’s meeting as “Consensus for supply and export”.

José Martins, spokesman for the Argentine Agroindustrial Council (CAA) assured that “the situation continued to be evaluated so that there is a fluid supply. We reviewed numbers, the export needs and there was unanimous agreement that there is wheat to supply the domestic market”.

Cifarelli is the president of the Argentine Federation of the Milling Industry (Faim).

For its part, Diego Cifarelli, President of the Argentine Federation of the Milling Industry (FAIM) warned “that the panorama is very complex. We have been observing a shortage of wheat supply, since the beginning of the year, which is striking because when the harvest just ends, sales are generally fluid ”.

But, without pulling the rope into the chain, Cifarelli considered “It is appropriate for the Government to generate some public policy that encourages the producer to sell. The value of the ton is around $ 21,000 and we are seeing if any offer begins to appear.

Matias Lestani, an economist from Confederaciones Rurales Argentinas (CRA), who also participated in the meeting, stressed that “there are no supply problems except in relation to maximum prices, which can serve as a short-term measure but they generate distortion in the whole chain “.

Matías Lestani, head of the Economic Department of Argentine Rural Confederations (CRA).

Lestani warned that the failure to update the maximum prices, in an inflationary context, “progressively leads to complications for job continuity, as is already seen in different sectors of agribusiness, such as those related to milk, eggs, and milling is also at risk in this regard “.

Meanwhile, Martins concluded that they will continue working, as in the case of corn, “seeking to optimize the tools of the futures market to assure all buyers that they continue to have the same buying opportunities, the same firepower to compete with export”.

Look also

