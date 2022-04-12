A human rights report revealed that the militias came second after ISIS in carrying out terrorist attacks during 2021.

International reports on the specter of famine

Yemen imports nearly all the wheat it needs, more than a third of which comes from Russia and Ukraine, and relies heavily on bread.

It also imports many food and basic commodities from Ukraine, whether through Yemeni commercial establishments or through relief organizations that distribute them to the displaced and those affected by the Houthi war..

Yemen is the first Arab country to be threatened by famine as a result of the continuation of the cycle of war for more than 7 years, in addition to fears of an exacerbation of the hunger crisis, high food prices and severe inflation, as a result of the Ukrainian crisis..

In its latest report, the World Food Program said that the prices of basic foodstuffs in Yemen, as a result of the repercussions of the Ukraine war, have risen in an unprecedented way, pushing millions of Yemenis into starvation..

Previously, the United Nations warned that millions of Yemenis “do not have enough food in the month of Ramadan”, in light of one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, in the country engulfed in a deadly conflict for more than 7 years..

For months, the United Nations has been complaining of a severe lack of funding for humanitarian operations in Yemen, which has led to a reduction in the volume of aid for millions of people.

In a recent report, the International Committee of the Red Cross said that the conflict in Ukraine “may reduce Yemenis’ access to their basic needs,” noting a massive increase in food prices, making half of the country in need of food aid..

The Yemeni economic affairs specialist, Majed Al-Daeri, said that Yemen “relies on wheat and oils from Ukraine, as well as on Russian wheat by up to 25 percent.”.

He explained to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the sanctions against Russia and the isolation of Russian banks from the global financial system contributed to stopping food imports of wheat, barley, oil, grains, oil derivatives and many foodstuffs.”.

He added, “The repercussions of the Houthi siege imposed on Yemenis, and the war in Ukraine, have disastrous consequences for the Yemeni people.”“.

Houthis raise fuel prices

Despite the announced humanitarian truce, and the entry of 4 ships carrying oil derivatives to the port of Hodeidah recently, the Houthis announced, on Sunday, an increase in fuel prices by 20 percent..

The Houthi Oil Company set the price of a gallon of gasoline with a capacity of 20 liters at 12,600 thousand Yemeni riyals, equivalent to 25 dollars, after the previous price was 9 thousand riyals (about 20 dollars)..

According to observers, “the militias use oil derivatives as a commodity to reap huge profits to finance their absurd war in Yemen, and also prevent the arrival of oil shipments through the ports from the legitimate areas, to monopolize the supply of the unliberated areas, which gives them power in setting the price of gasoline and reviving its black market.”.

Al Houthi after ISIS

The Houthi militia topped the list of terrorist groups in the Arab world, especially with regard to drone and ballistic missile attacks..

In a report by the Maat Foundation for Peace and Development, issued on Sunday, entitled “Index of Terrorism in the Arab Region in 2021,” the revolutionaries outperformed terrorist groups in the terrorism index in the Arab region, in the rate of recruitment, after they continued to mobilize more individuals using the policy of intimidation and economic destitution of the majority. Population in areas under its control.

The Houthis came alongside ISIS, Al-Shabab and Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham. According to the report, the Quartet of terrorism adopted about 651 terrorist operations, or 72 percent, out of a total of 904 terrorist operations in the Arab region in 2021..

The militias outperformed these organizations in using multi-mission drones, the most lethal and dangerous ballistic missiles, and carrying out 188 terrorist operations..

According to the report, Yemen witnessed about 55 terrorist attacks in 2021, which killed 219 people, and injured 277 others.

The Houthis ranked second after the “ISIS” organization in Iraq and Syria, where in 2021 they carried out about 188 terrorist operations; It was distributed among 148 terrorist attacks targeting civilian objects and infrastructure with drones and ballistic missiles in Saudi Arabia and others..

The Houthi militia carried out 40 terrorist operations against civilian objects, especially in areas not under their control in Yemen, which claimed the lives of hundreds of women and children, according to the report..

Yemeni political analyst, Abdul Sattar Al-Shamiri, said that “the ban on Ukrainian wheat will of course affect Yemen, as it imports about a quarter or a third of its wheat from Ukraine and Russia.”“.

Contrary to international reports about the near depletion of stocks, Al-Shamiri added to “Sky News Arabia”: “This is a partial effect, as Yemen depends on multiple sources to secure its food from wheat and grains, in addition to cultivating large areas in Al-Jawf Governorate of Yemeni wheat, so there will be no A big problem“.

And he added: “The militias are increasing the prices of oil derivatives as an attempt to exploit this stage and the international truce, by collecting the largest amount of money to finance their war effort for the next round in Marib.“.