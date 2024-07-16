São Paulo, 16 – Planting of the 2024 wheat crop in Paraná reached 99% as of Monday (15), according to the Department of Rural Economy (Deral), of the State Secretariat of Agriculture, the same rate as the previous week. The stages of wheat plantations are: 1% in germination stage, 61% in vegetative development, 25% in flowering and 12% in fruiting and 1% in maturation. Regarding the second corn crop, 67% of the crops have been harvested, compared to 66% in the previous week. The second corn crops are in the following stages: 3% in fruiting stage and 97% in maturation stage.



