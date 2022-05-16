Arable farmer Harry Schreuder (54) faces a dilemma. Will he sow an extra plot of wheat in October – after the next harvest – instead of the parsley he usually chooses?

In recent months, since the start of the war in Ukraine, the entrepreneur from the Flevoland village of Swifterbant has seen the price of wheat rise to unprecedented heights. He could now get around 4,000 euros per hectare for wheat, he says. That is twice as much as what this crop yielded last year. Parsley yields ‘only’ around 3,500 euros per hectare. In addition, when choosing wheat, he has to disappoint the factory that normally buys its parsley.

In October he always makes a new plan for his fields, and then he has to make that decision. He explains it by means of an aerial photo of his five plots, which hangs in the company kitchen.

The plot where parsley now grows can be used to grow wheat. He would then have wheat on two of his plots, rather than on one plot. In addition to parsley and wheat, Schreuder grows potatoes, onions, sugar beets and soybeans on a total of 48 hectares – that is around 32 football fields.

Schreuder doesn’t know what he’s going to do yet, but he prefers not to disappoint the factory that buys parsley from him. It will take some negotiation.

How much wheat he will sow is just one of the tough choices Schreuder faces since the war in Ukraine caused global grain shortages and fueled energy prices even further. That makes drawing up sowing plans different from usual: there are many uncertainties in the market. How does that war affect the Dutch market? As a farmer, how do you respond to this, and what do you then have left?

food crisis

To put into perspective how the Russian invasion of Ukraine affects arable farmers in the Netherlands, we have to go back in time. It is “quite special” that Schreuder now has the choice to grow wheat instead of parsley because the prices are so close to each other, say Cindy van Rijswick and Sebastiaan Schreijen, food market analysts at Rabobank. Once, in 2008, the wheat price came to almost 300 euros per tonne – still lower than the current 400 euros per tonne. Then there was a global food crisis, partly caused by disappointing harvests and rising energy prices. Ultimately, that crisis led to large-scale protests that were the prelude to the Arab Spring in North Africa, says Schreijen.

Normally, the cultivation of wheat is ‘a necessary evil’ for Dutch companies, adds Van Rijswick, because the yield is usually lower than, for example, with sugar beet and parsley. Wheat is especially good for storing organic matter in the soil, which helps the soil to recover. This way the soil is not exhausted and it remains fertile.

Last year, 119,380 hectares were cultivated with wheat in the Netherlands. That yield is almost entirely used as animal feed; the climate here is less suitable for baking wheat, from which bread and biscuits are made, for example.

Grows on his fields in Swifterbant Harry Schreuder parsley, wheat, potatoes, onions, sugar beets and soybeans.

Like Schreuder, arable farmers often combine different crops – grains, potatoes, vegetables – in a rotation system. After the harvest, the crops change: where potatoes were first grown, sugar beet is grown, for example, and so on.

The wheat price is now so high because the war has made supplies by major exporters Ukraine and Russia uncertain, says Van Rijswick. The sowing time has also just ended in those countries, but how much grain, for example, has been sown in Ukraine and how much can leave the country after the harvest in August, remains unclear. For example, there are regions in the country with little violence, where it is still possible to sow and harvest. On the other hand, the ports are unusable – think of the ruined Mariupol and shelling on Odessa. A harvest would have to leave the country by train, says Schreijen. But the infrastructure is insufficiently equipped for this.

Wheat seed sold out

It therefore seemed obvious for Dutch arable farms to switch en masse to wheat production, in order to take advantage of the high prices. To a certain extent it did: wheat seed was sold out across the country this spring. Agricultural organization LTO estimates that about 10 percent more wheat has been sown than last year.

At the same time, it is not the case that an arable farmer can suddenly change course rigorously. He has often committed himself in supply contracts to the cultivation of his acreage with certain crops, and he does not simply deviate from his cultivation plan, says a spokesperson for LTO. A potato grower, for example, has often invested heavily in machines that can only be used for that crop.

Moreover, it is questionable whether the wheat price will remain high, says arable farmer Harry Schreuder. “In ten months the war may suddenly be over.”

And what will the prices of other crops do? Do they move upwards, because wheat ‘lays a floor in the market’, as they say? This means that the prices of, for example, sugar beet and potato also rise if the price of wheat rises. Otherwise shortages of those products would arise, because arable farmers would switch en masse to the ‘competitive’ crop. That is not a law of Medes and Persians, according to Rabobank economists. “There is no correlation between the price of wheat and that of, for example, potatoes or onions,” says Cindy van Rijswick.

Moreover, for some products, such as potatoes that are processed into chips, prices are often fixed in delivery contracts, she says. These were already signed in December at ‘usually too low’ prices, because it was assumed that the potato price would only move slightly with the wheat price, and with rising costs for, for example, fuel and fertilizer. The war had not yet started and energy in particular became more expensive at that time. It was still unknown that a war would lead to grain shortages and further price increases.





Rijswick: „It is interesting what will happen in December, when the contracts expire. The capacity of many potato factories has recently been expanded, which is driving demand up. But there is also a shortage of deep-frying oil now, which may depress demand.”

Difficult choices

Making a ‘sowing plan’ – as Schreuder will do in October – takes place for arable farmers against a background of rising costs for energy and fertilizer. The choices have become more difficult, because any additional revenues are sometimes necessary to compensate for the rising costs.

Fertilizer production costs a lot of energy, which means that fertilizer prices are now 3.5 times higher than last autumn. ‘Fortunately’ Schreuder had bought plenty just before the war, in February – enough for until this summer, he suspects. The price was already 2.5 times higher than last autumn.

And then, on top of those high fertilizer prices, there are the increased energy prices themselves. This is reflected in the costs of ventilation for storage areas and fuel for machines. Even though these machines mainly belong to contractors, they pass on the diesel costs if Scheurder hires them.

Onions in a warehouse of farmer Harry Schreuder.

Despite all the cost increases and uncertainties, Schreuder believes he will make a profit this year. He takes out his reading glasses to look at the invoices. He spent around 15,000 euros on fertilizer, excluding VAT. Crop protection usually also costs around 25,000 euros per year, depending on whether you have a lot of problems with fungi. Then you have to add energy costs, rent of plots, contractors and his own salary – he has no staff. Then the revenues: Schreuder expects a turnover of around 250,000 euros, if prices remain at the same level as now. And where does that lead? “I hope to make a profit of around 50,000 euros this year. Some years it’s 70,000, other years it’s 0, or I’m losing.”

According to Van Rijswick, Dutch arable farmers – all in all – seem to be in pretty good shape for the time being. “As long as product prices for wheat and other crops remain high, there will be no such problem. But perhaps enough grain will be harvested in America and France next summer, so that all prices will fall again.”

Cost reduction Animal manure displaces fertilizer

It is beneficial for his costs that arable farmer Schreuder makes “optimal” use of animal manure, he says. Because animal manure is a waste product, it is many times cheaper than fertilizer. This saves Schreuder. Hendrik Jan ten Cate from Tholen, arable farmer and administrator at the southern department of agricultural organization LTO, sees ‘a turning point’ in the use of animal manure by arable farms, driven by rising fertilizer prices. “Previously, manure was mainly used around the livestock sheds. Now trucks with animal manure drive a hundred kilometers across the country. This pays off, despite the high diesel prices. Colleagues used to say that they would never start with animal manure, but that is different now.” Working without fertilizer is ‘impossible’, says Ten Cate, because when using animal manure, nitrogen and phosphate leak out, for which there are legal maximums. “You can work much more precisely with fertilizer.”