Moscow hits the port of Odessa less than 24 hours after the agreement with Kiev. The anger of the Ukrainian minister Kuleba: “A spit in the face of the UN”

Russian missiles on the port of Odessa. Kalibr, launched from the Crimean coasts, headed for the largest grain terminal in Ukraine. «Missiles launched less than 24 hours after the signing of the agreements on the export of grain – writes the government of Kiev on Telegram -. Missiles that show how much the Russians do not have respect for international agreements ».

According to reports from the Southern Army command, “four Kalibr missiles have taken off from the Crimean coast. Two were shot down at sea. Two others hit the port ». The explosions at the first light of dawn brought Odessa back into full conflict. “Just when we thought we had left the worst behind us – says Maximilian – just when I was ready to return to service”. Max, 36, is one of those odessites who lives by the sea. He is the “pilot”. «I get on the ships entering the port and explain the route to the helmsman. I should have resumed service today. Or rather today there would have been the first operational meeting of us pilots », he explains. There where everything should have started again. Where did he arrive, if he lives in the city center, by going down the Kotiomkin staircase. Where before the war the shifts were 24 hours and the ships waiting in the harbor could be counted thanks to the pinnacles of white smoke «as far as the eye can see beyond the horizon». White like the exhaust gases of ships and not the black color of post-explosions. Yet another disfigurement for Odessa; yet another pinnacle of black smoke at the port “very different from that of cargo ships approaching the quays”, Maximilian says.

The Kalibr of Odessa have triggered a series of statements that risk tarnishing, if not ditching, the wheat export agreement signed in Istanbul on Friday. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, abandons the language of diplomacy: “A spit in the face of the international community and the United Nations,” he says.

“Unfortunately there are injured – echoes via Telegram Maksym Marchenko, governor of the Odessa Oblast -. The port infrastructure was damaged. After this attack, the whole world should understand what Russia is: a terrorist country. All agreements with them are not even worth the paper on which they are written ». Marchenko also quotes Europe and the United Nations in his speech, “a message to the whole world: Russia will neither negotiate nor stop”.

Moscow is silent. The only one to speak from the Kremlin is the Turkish Defense Minister: “The Russians have told us that they have absolutely nothing to do with this attack – says Hulusi Akar – and that they are examining the matter closely”.

There is no international confirmation, but the remains of the missiles found at the port, according to what was said by the Ukrainian army, leave no doubt: they are Kalibr. Multi-purpose missiles capable of flying even beyond the speed of sound. Missiles used mostly by Russia and supplied to a few other allied armies: China and Iran above all.

Josep Borrell, EU foreign affairs chief said the attack shows Russia’s “total disregard” for international law. “Hitting a crucial grain export target the day after the signing of the Istanbul agreements is particularly reprehensible,” he explains. Adding that the EU “strongly condemns” the attack. Same tone used by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The UN number one immediately condemned the attack, recalling that the full implementation of the wheat agreement between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey “is essential”. “These products are essential to address the global food crisis and alleviate the suffering of millions of people in need around the world,” said the UN spokesman.

The attack on the port of Odessa is not just a military message to Ukraine, but it risks passing as a provocation to the whole world. In the Istanbul agreements, Russia undertook not to attack cargo ships and ports indicated for the unblocking of grain exports. Three stopovers, a few kilometers away from each other, which should have emerged from the conflict. Odessa, the port with 8 docks only for grain; Chornomorsk, the reference port of the Black Sea Shipping Company, and Pivdenny, what is in fact the largest port in Ukraine, the 91st in the world by volume of goods. Pivdenny, subject to changes in plans, will be the busiest port for grain exports. The numbers confirm its significance: in 2021 it reached its export record, touching 6 million tons of goods. A figure that makes it clear how difficult it will be to bring Ukrainian wheat exports back to pre-conflict volumes. At the time when the active ports were also Kherson and Mykolaiv plus the docks on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov.

To date, the cereals stored in the country, in the free part of Ukraine, are 35 million tons. The three terminals mentioned in the agreement will have to work with tight shifts in order to dispose of all that is stored in the silos. At the moment they will work only for cereals, but it is not obvious to reach the goal. It is also necessary to understand how maritime traffic will “flow” in the Black Sea. Estimates speak of 90 cargo ships ready to land. To move to the Ukrainian ports they will have to wait for Ankara’s ok. Turkey, with the United Nations, is the guarantor of the agreement. She is responsible for inspecting the ships to prevent them from bringing Western weapons to Ukraine.