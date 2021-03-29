Although wheat milling in February rebounded slightly compared to the average of recent seasons, there are significant year-on-year declines in this first quarter of the wheat business year.

According to the latest report from the Rosario Stock Exchange, 1.26 million tons were ground from December to February, below the 1.45 million tons processed in the first quarter of the previous season. It is the lowest record since the 2015/16 business year, when 1.18 million tons were ground in the first three months of the business year.

With the increase in the price of wheat and potential increases in energy, both key inputs for the milling industry, the profitability of the sector is cut, they remarked from the BCR.

Although the persistence of the Maximum Prices program further complicates the outlook, improvements are expected in the formulation of policies based on the dialogue developed in the Wheat Tables. If conditions are achieved that favor flour production oriented to the domestic market, in combination with the good export prospects based on the growing demand in South America, Argentine milling could show a rebound in the coming months.

On the external marketing side, throughout the month of March there has been a notable slowdown in the wheat DJVE record. After having recorded close to 3.5 million tonnes in January, February continued with 0.7 million tonnes and so far in March only 0.3 million tonnes have been registered (as of 03/22).

“Considering the DJVE recorded before the start of the season, about 95% of the exportable balance of wheat 2020/21 is already committed. Thus, in recent weeks there has been very limited commercial activity for wheat in the 2020 season / 21, “they added.

In turn, the The entry of trucks to ports shows a considerable decrease in the volumes of cereal received. With about 5,300 trucks so far in March and 30,600 so far this year, there are drops close to 50% compared to 2020 that had 10,300 trucks at this point in March and 59,300 accumulated in the year.

In the local market, the reference slate prices for wheat delivered in Gran Rosario add up to a new week of stability, hovering around US $ 216 / t. These values ​​continue to be much higher than the prices in force a year ago, in March 2020, when the slate averaged US $ 193 / t. Likewise, wheat in Chicago closed below US $ 225, with a bearish week but still with values ​​well above the average of US $ 196 / t of last March.

Given these price incentives and the fluid marketing to date, the planting intention for the new season is in line with that of the previous season, and the challenge of reaching the coveted 7 million hectares that the deficit of humidity upset last season.