SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Cargoes of imported wheat at the port of Santos, whose release was slower due to the “standard” operation of agricultural inspectors, received phytosanitary approval, and the problem has been resolved, the Brazilian Wheat Industry Association reported. Abitrigo) this Friday.

The situation involved shipments from at least two ships. One of the cargoes landed on the 2nd, but was not released immediately due to the inspectors’ operation. This prevented the unloading of another vessel.

Brazil is one of the biggest cereal importers, buying most of its needs in Argentina.

The problem with wheat highlighted difficulties of some sectors with the “standard” operation of the inspectors, since the movement is lengthening the time of analysis of the products.

There are still concerns in the meat sector with the clearance of goods for exports due to the movement of inspectors, who work in the ports, but also within the slaughterhouses.

When announcing the operation, which began at the end of the year, Anffa Sindical, which represents the agricultural inspectors, had stated that it would maintain the normal pace of work “only in activities that can directly affect the citizen”, such as the release of live loads, inspection of passenger and pet luggage.

The “standard” operation also does not cover the inspection of perishable products and the diagnosis of diseases and pests, avoiding compromising programs for the eradication and control of diseases.

The agricultural inspectors, who are protesting the restructuring of their careers and the holding of public tenders, expect to be received by the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, next week.

To Reuters, the president of Anffa Sindical, Janus Pablo de Macedo, said that it is difficult to measure the impacts of the movement of inspectors, because simultaneously employees of the Federal Revenue also carry out a protest.

The movement of the categories has as a background the decision of President Jair Bolsonaro to include in this year’s budget piece a readjustment only for the police officers of the federal sphere, PRF and PF.

(By Roberto Samora)

