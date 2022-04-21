Sinaloa.- Al uproot wheat crops corresponding to the current fall-winter cycle 2021-2022 in the Valle del Carrizo, in Ahome, Sinaloa, Safinsa announced a program for the acquisition of 100 thousand tonswhere 60 thousand tons of this grain and 40 thousand tons of corn stand out.

Irene Lerma Chin, manager of the Agroindustry, pointed out that in general there are very good expectations for the commercialization of the blond cereal derived from the high prices that are being presented for their placement in the international market, as a result of the roughing problems that are originating as a consequence of the armed conflict that is taking place between Russia and Ukraine, as they are the main producers of the grain at the international level. world.

“Nobody likes that someone is at war and less in situations like these, but there are good prices.”

He stated that another positive aspect is that the first harvests are starting with very good yields, which is totally favorable for the producer. “We started with good returns. The crystalline is around 7 tons, while the bread product is above 6.5 tons per hectare.

High prices

Safinsa’s representative announced that the placement of the grain started in excellent conditions derived from the high prices that the grain reaches in the marketsbecause durum wheat is around 400 dollars per ton, a factor that, together with the higher yield it offers, definitely favors the producer, although on the other hand it must be said that this year they were hit by the high prices of fertilizers, but on the other hand the market is helping them.

good wheat health

For his part, Gustavo Alonso Sauceda Gastélum, manager of the Carrizo Valley Local Plant Health Board, indicated that definitely the first harvests of cereal in the valley are offering very good productive results to producers, since they have reports of 6 and 6.5 tons, respectively.

He announced that during the current agricultural season, producers allocated an area of ​​35,000 hectares to wheat production in this important agricultural production area, of which 20,000 corresponded to soft gluten varieties that are used for the production of bread and 15 to durum or crystalline wheat used in the preparation of pasta.