The wheat crop in Russia in 2020, harvested by mid-September, has already become the second largest after the record that was set in 2017, the report said. Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation September 28.

“As of mid-September, wheat harvest is already the second largest after the record 2017 and amounts to 82.9 million tons, and the bread wheat harvest reached the third largest volume at 57.7 million tons,” the report said.

The ministry noted that the increase in gross harvest is also due to the harvest of strong and valuable wheat. According to the Center for Grain Quality Assessment, its production reached record values ​​in the entire history of modern Russia – 25.9 million tons with a share of 31.2% of the total production, the ministry said.

It is also reported that at present 121 million tons of grain have been threshed from 42.1 million hectares with a yield of 28.8 c / ha.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Russia harvested a record wheat harvest in 2017 – then the harvest of this crop amounted to 86 million tons.

In the second week of September, export prices for Russian wheat rose to record levels this season, which began on July 1, 2020. At the end of the week, quotations for wheat with a protein level of 12.5% ​​increased by $ 8 to $ 222 per ton.

In early September, the Ministry of Education and Science saw the risks of seizing the Russian wheat market. The situation may arise if license agreements are signed between Russian breeding companies and the German giant Bayer, which will transfer wheat germplasm to them.