Cooking & EatingFlour is a basic ingredient in many bread and pastry recipes. In recent weeks there has been a shortage of flour in shops: how can you possibly replace it for an equally delicious result? Laura Verhulst of Madam Bakster provides alternatives in bread, cake, cookies and pie (and baking recipes to test).

Laura Verhulst knows all about baking without flour. According to her, there are many different alternatives to flour that you can easily find in the supermarket or organic shop. ,,What you can choose best to replace flour, mainly depends on the function that flour has in your basic recipe. For example, it can be used to rise, to bind or to make something crispy. So you first have to analyze the recipe in order to use the right substitute,” says Verhulst, who is also known as Madam Bakster, as her shop in Ghent is called.

Bread

In bread, flour provides a crispy and firm copy that rises in the oven. “I therefore recommend oat flour to make your own bread. This is a user-friendly and nutritious substitute for wheat flour. You have to be aware that your bread with oat flour will have a slightly ‘softer’ texture.” You can also easily make your own oat flour. Throw any kind of oatmeal in the blender and you have a good amount. Then pass the mixture through a sieve to remove membranes and chunks.” See also Homemade Nuggets and Fingers: The Recipe for Crispy and Juicy Chicken





Cake

If you want to make a cake, flour is an essential part of making that cake rise. “That’s not something you can just replace with one product. I therefore use a mix of rice flour, buckwheat flour and baking powder. The only problem with buckwheat flour, for example, is that your dough will have a different structure and will even be a bit more liquid. That is why I recommend adding potato starch or corn starch to this replacement. That way you get a firmer structure and a firmer cake.”

,,Another solution is gluten-free flour for your cake. You also have to be careful here, because gluten gives your products more firmness. In general, the more gluten the flour contains, the firmer the product becomes. ‘Gluten’ means ‘glue’ in Latin for a reason. You can therefore add the thickener xanthan gum to your gluten-free baking. That way your cake will collapse less quickly.”

Madame Bakster explains how you can easily replace flour in various recipes for bread and pastries. © Bram Debaenst





cakes

In pie crusts, flour is an ingredient that provides a firm base. “Almond flour is an excellent substitute for this. It gives a crunchy touch to your baking, which can be very tasty. Do you prefer a firmer pie crust? Then you can always replace the flour with a combination of buckwheat flour and oat flour.”

Cookies

With desserts such as cookies, the flour is meant to bind your dough. ,,In that case, it is a good idea to combine different flours. Take the example of the classic madeleines: it is the best to combine rice flour and almond flour. The almond flour ensures a thin and airy structure, while the rice flour ensures that your cookies cannot fall apart. Just like oat flour, you can easily make almond flour yourself by grinding white almonds in a blender. Just don’t grind them too long, otherwise fat will be released and you’ll get a kind of nut paste.”



,, You can also use a small amount of chufa flour or tiger nut flour to bind your dough. Chufa is a tuber that grows in Spain between the roots of a grass. It has an oatmeal-like and sweet taste, contains a lot of fiber and is therefore much more nutritious than wheat flour. Coconut flour is also a nice alternative. This has quite a specific taste, but tastes good with recipes such as brownies. The combination between chocolate and coconut can be very tasty, but you should know that coconut flour absorbs a lot of moisture. So you should definitely not use too much of it, otherwise your brownies will become very dry.”





