The Wheat producers in the Carrizo Valley you They asked Governor Rubén Rocha Moya his intervention so that Mexican Food Security (Segalmex) pays them the support of 2 thousand pesos per ton. Leonel Machado, Aristeo Verdugo and others approached Rocha Moya at the ceremony to hand over the highway from Goros to Mexico 15. They took advantage of the stretch of their tour through Ahome. They see that all the batteries are charged for the payment to the corn farmers and they are seeing them as “small and big-eared.” Rocha Moya told them that he has already spoken with Segalmex and that he is paying attention, even more than them. Hours before, the president of the Union of Agricultural Producers of the Carrizo Valley, Baltazar Hernández, said that they are already considering the possibility of mobilization due to the delay in payment.

Only five of the 14 corn farmers to whom the debt is owed Columbia Winery received their money yesterday, since the rest did not show up, so the president of Mocasin is asking them to go to the offices of that organization to see their situation. Modesto López Leal said that the winery will remain occupied until the last producer is paid, but they trust that this will be done today. And why did they not show up yesterday for the payment?

He President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced a visit to Sinaloa in August next to launch the Irrigation channels of the Santa Maria dam in Rosarioand the irrigation district at the Picachos dam. It would practically be the farewell to the six-year term. It is expected that the personnel of Conagua and the Secretariat of Agriculture already have the proposals or training to make the water resource more efficient in their crops. So far they have not given any details.

There are already five Overflights to stimulate rainfall in the state and to this end, cutting-edge techniques are being used for greater effectiveness, such as 240 hygroscopic and 120 glaciogenic flare technology. The company “Rainfall Stimulation in Mexico City, AC”. The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Sinaloa is applying these techniques and on Tuesday it carried out the first overflight in a polygon that extends from the Mocorito River to the Elota River. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Sinaloa, this operation marked a milestone in the use of advanced technologies for the stimulation of rainfall. And will it be effective?

In order to implement a strategy to save the 9 thousand hectares affected by a fungal complex, the Local Plant Health Board of the Évora Valley, headed by Carlos Beltrán Astorga, announced that it will invest nearly one million pesos to establish a laboratory to produce a beneficial fungus that attacks the enemy of the infected lands. The project could take between three to four years.

