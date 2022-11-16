CHICAGO (Reuters) – Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade closed lower on Wednesday on optimism over the extension of a deal to protect Black Sea grain exports and as concerns eased that war in Ukraine could pick up after a missile hit Poland, traders say.

The December contract fell 10.75 cents to $8.175 a bushel but remained within Tuesday’s trading range and held above the psychological support level at $8.

A United Nations source said there was reason to be “cautiously optimistic” about the renewal of the Black Sea grain initiative, which is due to be extended on Saturday unless there are objections.

The UN-backed deal reached in late July allowed grain shipments to resume from certain Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, helping to contain international prices.

Soybeans fell about 2% on profit-taking and good rainfall prospects for Brazil’s crop, traders said.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)