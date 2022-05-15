Wheat emergency and food crisis: warships (under the UN flag) can “safely” accompany ships for transporting cereals to non-belligerent countries

The Secretary of the United Nations, bombed recently on his visit to Ukraine and also the President of the European Council, also bombed, they should talk to each other for a very specific reason: the wheat for the poorest countries. Many nations around the world depend on the Ukrainian granary and although they are not belligerents or collaborators they are clamoring to be able to have the wheat and other cereals necessary to feed the populations.

Now there is a rule called: mandate of United Nations or the UN. This expression is normally used to indicate a long-term international mission, authorized in advance by the Assembly or, more often, by its Security Council – source wikipedia. It is understandable that there is bad blood among belligerents, but why should half the world be involved? Question: the United Nations, Charter signed by 51 original members and adopted by acclamation in San Francisco on June 26, 1945, entered into force with the deposit of the twenty-ninth instrument of ratification on October 24, 1945. Ratified by Italy with law August 17, 1957 n. 848 in Suppl. Ord. GU n. 238 of 25 September 1957 (official French text. Source Ministry of Defense) if these articles of the Charter are valid why are they not applied?

Article 5 A Member of the United Nations against whom preventive or coercive action has been taken by the Security Council may be suspended from the exercise of the rights and privileges of a Member by the General Assembly on the proposal of the Council of Safety. The exercise of these rights and privileges can be restored by the Security Council. Article 6 A Member of the United Nations who has persistently violated the principles set forth in this Statute may be expelled from the Organization by the General Assembly on the proposal of the Security Council..

If we really want to be pragmatic I would say that a few warships (under the UN flag) can “safely” accompany the ships for the transport of cereals to non-belligerent countries… it seems to me really plausible. I still have some doubts: does the UN really care about safeguarding the human rights of all the peoples of the world? Why are the rules not applied to the adhering nations? Is it possible to allow a single nation to starve millions of people?

Read also:

Wheat war unleashed by Putin: famine alarm. And the rice rears up …

When China gets bigger, NATO threatens to bomb

Hacker attacks, Italy unprotected: let’s hire those who know the Blockchain well

Polls, Giorgia Meloni stretches on Enrico Letta’s Pd. And Salvini grows …

Italy rescued from the 2022 World Cup and Ecuador excluded from FIFA: the fans dream

Dead Onida, former president of the Consulta. The memory: that time in the editorial office of Affari … VIDEO

Hera, Concordia researchers meet 2000 high school students

Campari Soda, partnership to support young design creatives