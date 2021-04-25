2020 marked a new record in the use of fertilizers and this year the climatic and economic conditions of the crops invite further growth in the use of this technology.

This was made known by the referents in a conference organized by Fertilizar via zoom where they presented the numbers for the upcoming wheat campaign.

Last year 5,286 million tons were consumed, 13% more than the previous year that 4.7 million tons had been used. “There was a good input-output relationship last season,” said the new president, Francisco Llambías, who was presented in society this week.

To further illustrate the situation, he compared 2020 with 2014, another year in which good prices were recorded, Llambías described that in 6 seasons there was a 70% increase in the volume of fertilizers. “It was due to an improvement in agronomic management and in the use of fertilization technology,” he emphasized.

In these years there were changes in the crop scheme, with wheat and corn gaining surface area and soybeans declining. “When the proportion of grasses versus oilseeds is higher, the demand for fertilizers increases“, graphic.

Francisco Llambias, president Fertilizar AC.

Going to the wheat campaign, the current 2nd vice president of Fertilize, Jorge Bassi, anticipates good wheat prices and optimal soil moisture level to sowing. “The humidity of the soils at sowing has an enormous impact on the stability of wheat yields, since the first cycle of the crop takes place in the normally drier months of the year.”

Bassi showed that, taking a value of the wheat put in the field at the end of March, the input-output ratio today stands at 3.6 in the case of urea and 4.4 in diammonium phosphate, slightly higher than the historical averages of the last 6 years.

Input product ratio in wheat.

“It is a relationship that allows to fertilize with good profitability, but that reinforces the need to work well the diagnostics by lot and environment to achieve the best economic return.

In this sense, the organization has been working on trials with 4 fertilization treatments: an unfertilized treatment, one with frequent management (which represents the management of producers, another with a medium fertilization recommendation, and a complete one to achieve high performance.

As Bassi explained, the result in the high yield was 4,500 kilos / ha, 895 kilos higher than the management of the producers. In addition, he remarked that by applying a high level of fertilizers to wheat, nutrients remain for second-rate soybeans, commenting that this allowed reaching almost 400 additional kg / ha in the oilseed harvest. “In a wheat-soy scheme, the investment per hectare is increased, but an increase in the gross margin is achieved with a very good profitability,” he closed.

Then, before a Clarín query about the problems faced by many productive sectors of importing inputs due to the restrictions imposed by the Government, Llambias said that despite the difficulties the industry has been able to overcome these problems and supplied the market without inconvenience.

Finally, María Fernanda González Sanjuan, manager of the organization, invited to participate in a special edition of the “Fertility Symposium”, under the slogan “Science and technology for sustainable nutrition”.

This year, the traditional fertility meeting will be virtual, given the current context of health emergency, and is planned as a cycle of three meetings, to be held on Wednesday, May 12 and 19 and June 2, from 8.30 to 10.30 hs.