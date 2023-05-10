Corn and wheat producers threaten to extend the takeover movement that they maintain in Pemex Topolobampo to other similar state-owned facilities in the state, if during the next few hours they do not see a clear response from the federal government to solve the problem of the marketing their crops.

Baltazar Hernández Encinas, president of Campesinos Unidos de Sinaloa, indicated that the resolution could be taken after a meeting that they will hold during the early hours of tomorrow, where they will assess the impact of the demonstration undertaken and the response that up to that moment they have achieved from The authorities.

Interviewed outside the Pemex Topolobampo facilities, that the measure, although unfortunate, is necessary, because up to now they have not had communication with any federal official who has shown any interest in providing a solution to the difficult problem they face for achieve the fair marketing of their corn and wheat crops.

He indicated that the only thing they have is the promise that the Secretary of the Interior Adán Augusto will receive them on Monday of next week and they see the date as far away.

He thanked the support that they have been receiving from some companies in the sector, since this has allowed them to cope with the first 24 hours of the movement, since the difficult economic situation they face as a consequence of all the problems that have come is known to all. facing during the season.

He called on producers to be vigilant and not detach themselves from the movement, with the understanding that if a benefit is achieved, priority will be given to those who have been closely participating in the demonstration.