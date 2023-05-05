By Cassandra Garrison

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Chicago-traded wheat hit a one-week high and closed higher on Thursday as markets cautiously eyed developments in the Black Sea grain corridor following a wave of renewed tensions between the Russia and Ukraine.

Corn regained some of the ground lost earlier in the day to close almost flat after news of canceled sales to China weighed on prices.

Soybean futures also closed roughly the same after falling earlier in the session on the expected progress of the US crop.

The most active wheat contract on the exchange gained 5.25 cents to close at $6.45 a bushel, after rising earlier in the session to its highest since Apr. 26 at 6.5075.

Corn finished up 50 cents to $5.89 a bushel and soybeans settled up just 25 cents to $14.1775 a bushel.