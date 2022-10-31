CHICAGO (Reuters) – Wheat and corn futures rose sharply on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, as Russia’s withdrawal from a Black Sea export deal raised concerns about global supply, traders said.

Soybeans followed the movement and also ended up on the rise.

Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea safe corridor agreement on Saturday in response to what it called a major Ukrainian drone strike against its Russian-annexed Crimea fleet.

However, ships carrying grain departed Ukrainian ports on Monday, suggesting Moscow was unable to reimpose the blockade.

Red soft winter wheat closed up 53 cents at $8.8225 a bushel after hitting $8.9325, the highest contract value since Oct. 14.

December corn closed up 10.75 cents at $6.9150 a bushel after hitting $7.00, the highest since Oct. 12.