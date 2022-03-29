By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Chicago wheat futures fell 4% and corn futures nearly 3% on Tuesday, as comments from Russia and Ukraine after talks in Turkey raised hopes of a ceasefire in a conflict that has raged. stopped grain exports through the Black Sea region.

However, trading was volatile, with May wheat futures swinging in a huge 96 cent range from a session high of $10.6825 on initial moves to a low of $9.72 a bushel.

Wheat and corn futures briefly hit their respective daily lower limits before paring losses.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, soft red winter wheat for May fell 42.75 cents to close at $10.1425 a bushel.

May corn closed down 22.25 cents at $7.2625 a bushel. Soybeans for May closed down 21.25 cents on the dollar, at 16.43 dollars a bushel.

The wheat market has been particularly turbulent since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Both countries are major wheat exporters, while Ukraine is also a major global supplier of corn.

Grain futures still retreated following the drop in oil. [O/R]

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu in Beijing and Naveen Thukral in Singapore)

