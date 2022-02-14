CHICAGO (Reuters) – Chicago wheat futures ended higher on Monday after trading lower earlier in the session, as traders weighed in on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and its potential impact on exports across the Black Sea, they said. operators.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, soft red winter wheat for March closed up 1.50 cents on the dollar at $7.9925 a bushel.

Corn for March closed up 4.75 cents at $6.5575 a bushel.

Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to support wheat and corn markets, although diplomatic talks have eased concerns over the disruption of exports to the Black Sea.

Soybeans for March closed down 13 cents at $15.70 a bushel.

The forecast for Brazil’s 2021/2022 soybean crop has been reduced to 122 million tonnes from 136.24 million tonnes in the previous projection, consultancy Pátria AgroNegócios said on Monday, citing the effects of a severe drought on the crop.

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper)

