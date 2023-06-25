Did they predict the future again? A new video of “The Simpson” It became a trend on TikTok after users of this social network noticed several similarities in the narrative of one of its chapters with the disappearance of the Titan submarinewho was on his way to an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic with five crew members on board.

This is not the first time that the animated series created by Matt Groening is seen as a ‘guru of the future’, since it previously predicted other important events, such as the candidacy of Donald Trump, the Ebola virus, among others. What reference to the disappearance of the Titan submarine appears in “The Simpson”? Here we tell you.

In which episode of “The Simpsons” is there a reference to the disappearance of the Titan submarine?

“The Simpsons” makes an allusion to the disappearance of Titan in episode 10 of season 17. In this episode titled “Homer’s paternity coot”, originally released in 2006, Homer is seen sinking to the bottom of the ocean along with Mason Fairbanks , his lost father, to explore the treasures that exist in the depths.

On the voyage, it can be seen that the protagonists find the remains of a ship similar to the Titanic. There, Homer is amazed by the marine fauna, gets away from his father’s submarine and gets stuck in a coral reef while the oxygen level is depleting. After several days in a coma, Homer wakes up in the hospital.

This narrative was enough for fans of the series and users of social networks to ensure that “The Simpsons” predicted, once again, a real historical event like the Titan tragedy.

