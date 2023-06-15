“The Great Chef: Celebrities“He won the love of Peruvians and, why not say it, he also took away dozens of viewers from “At the bottom there is room“with only one season. The Latina program has received the best comments due to its essence, the jury and the participants such as milett figueroa, Ricardo Rondón, Miguel Vergara, among others. Exclusively, Ana María Roca-Rey, the producer of the cooking reality, spoke with La República and revealed why she believes that there is this hook, unlike other formats.

“The great celebrity chef” and his success in Latin America

—Latina is characterized by talented formats. How did you get the proposal for a cooking show?

—The show and talent formats gave us a lot of happiness and we are grateful, but they wore out a little over time. Then there was talk of the possibility of making a radical change and in the world there was a trend of cooking shows. The channel had conversations with the big format houses and it was decided to start from scratch.

—With only one season, “The great celebrity chef” was a great success and is a trend in networks. Why do you think this happened?

—Is different. The same model was made for a long time. In this case it has broken the schemes, we have brought new people. The format changes course. It is a humor program and it is something that is taken into account because humor will always be an important workhorse for what we receive every day in the country. It’s an escape. It is a family program.

It has attracted children. For me it is a very strong indicator that my children do not miss the program. That need to sit in front of the TV and wait for the time to see “The Great Chef”. He is very strong, cute and is going through on a general level.

—What was the basis for proposing to the three jurors? I understand that only one is a professional chef

—We sought to differentiate ourselves from the large kitchen formats, for which the jury was all chefs. The proposal was different and we thought it was interesting how to judge the dishes from different levels, especially people who don’t know how to cook.

You cook at home and see how it turns out, but another thing is that a professional criticJavier Masias) try you, a professional chef (Giacomo Bocchio) see your process, your order, your strategy. In the case of nelly rossinellyshe is a close figure, like a link between the culinary part and the real. It represents people who like to eat, like to cook and is the person who motivates you so you don’t give up. The jury is very well balanced.

The juries for “The Great Famous Chef” are Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio. Photo: Latina

—How was the call for the participants? How did they achieve that chemistry between them?

“Many factors come into play. We all bring proposals, we do dynamics, voting. We summon them and make a group with different types of profile, age, trade, a balance between men and women. With all this, the list of characters is shrinking, either because they are not available, or because we see more options.

About chemistry, well why not have it when you’re in a safe, nice work environment? Everyone makes it easy for them to come compete, to be themselves.

—How did you take Jorge Henderson’s retirement? Were you aware that he was leaving?

—We love Jorge and the love is mutual. I feel that he trusts us a lot and he did not ask too much about the format, what it was like. We are talking about spending 10.8 hours standing still, running, doing things. He is a healthy person, but it is not easy. The kitchen is difficult. When he got to the kitchen and the days passed, he realized that it was not the best thing for him, due to a health issue.

Nobody knew, they only told me. It was something real, his health was above all else. We gave him the necessary support and let him speak what he felt at that moment, but no one else knew. I have cried, it was strong. This is a reality show and that really happened.

—How complicated are the recordings in “The Great Famous Chef”? Is everything like a sequence? Or are there times when they repeat takes during the kitchen?

“It’s a long day at work. Every day an entire chapter is recorded. From 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, with a lunch break. It is recorded in chronological order. Sometimes we stop, we relocate cameras because we have a quantity to record everything, but there aren’t 50 cameras, let’s say.

We recorded a part of the tour, it is cut, it is resumed, but they are small minutes of rearranging cameras. What we do not stop are the two moments of the kitchen, the first and second course. It has no cut, everyone moves as it should. When they cut themselves or something happens, the paramedic comes in, we don’t cut, that’s why many continue cooking because they can’t waste time. Time is really ticking.

—On channel 4 they did a similar sequence in “Command Whoever Commands”, do you think it’s a copy of “The Great Famous Chef”?

-No. When trends are generated, producers will want to be there. There’s nothing wrong with that, we all do hard work on TV. What an honor rather. I haven’t seen it, they told me, I don’t know how similar it is, but I don’t have any problem.

—What happens with the inputs that do not finish in the warehouse?

—It is donated from the first day. From time to time we change it because it is used and it must be replaced because the vegetables and fruits deteriorate. Before that happens and they have to be thrown away, we made an alliance with the Ronald McDonald House that is in front of the canal. We talked to them and they were very appreciative.. They made us a cute plate.

What characters will be in the second season of “The great chef: famous?

Until now, only 6 of the 12 participants who will make up this reality show have been announced and who will try to be crowned the best chef of “The Great Chef: Celebrities“. This is the list of summoned figures.

Mr Peet

Jimmy Santi

Laura Spoa

Junior Silva

ale fuller

Monica Torres

Mónica Torres, Junior Silva, Ale Fuller and Laura Spoya are some of the new members of El Gran Chef Famosos. Photo: composition LR/ America

When does the second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” premiere?

In the different promotions that are being carried out on the program, the premiere date of its second season was revealed. The culinary reality that is broadcast on the screens of Latina will start this Thursday June 22 at 8:00 pm.

